Lingo Communications, LLC: Lingo Announces Leadership Change to Enhance Carrier Division

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Lingo Communications ("Lingo") a leading global Cloud/UC and Managed Service provider, announced a leadership change at its Impact Telecom ("Impact") carrier division. In order to best support the rapid growth that Impact has experienced in 2021, the company has enhanced its leadership team.

Patrick Reilly, a seasoned telecom veteran with over 25 years of telecom industry experience, has been promoted to VP Carrier Services and will take over the management of all Impact business. Reilly has been with Impact for the past three years and has already successfully completed the transition to this new role.

Reilly has extensive senior-level experience managing carrier sales, engineering and operational roles within the wireless and wireline space spanning domestic and international communications service offerings. Prior to joining Impact, Reilly held management and executive-level positions at Frontier Communications, Global Crossing, and ANI Networks.

"I am very excited about Impact's development and growth so far this year. In 2021, we added more CPaaS and Toll-Free service offerings, and as a result, we have experienced 20% annualized revenue growth. I am thrilled that Pat has joined our senior leadership team, where he will continue to drive the Impact business forward," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "Pat will help Impact bring our innovative Carrier communications solutions, including CPaaS services, to an ever-growing number of both domestic and international Carrier customers."

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Christopher Ramsey

VP Sales & Marketing

chris.ramsey@lingo.com

