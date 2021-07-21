Nanoco has announced the details of the non-dilutive loan note facility of £3.15m (gross) being provided by major shareholders. This facility supports the cash runway for organic business activities past calendar H222, at which point there should be good visibility of potential production orders. The initial IPR judgement and verdict from the trial in the patent litigation against Samsung are both expected during calendar 2022, so the loan notes preserve both potential sources of value for shareholders.

