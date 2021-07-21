Mastek Begins Q1FY22 on a Positive Note With Growth Across Segments, Geographies, and Verticals

Q1FY22 Revenue crossed $70M; up by 33.8% Y-o-Y basis

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Mastek, a global IT player and a trusted partner in complex digital & agile transformation programs in the Government and Global Enterprises worldwide, announced today its financial results for the first quarter of FY22 ended on 30th June 2021.

Rs 516.5 crore revenue for Q1FY22

Constant Currency revenue grew 27.2% Y-o-Y

Profit after Tax grew by 72.2% Y-o-Y

Added 40 new clients in the quarter

Total active clients at 651 global customers

Total employee count at 4302 Mastekeers

Commenting on the Q1FY22 results, Ashank Desai, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Mastek, said: 'I am happy to welcome Hiral Chandrana as our new Global Chief Executive Officer to move ahead our growth story around digital transformation. He has a strong track record in various facets of the IT Services industry and scaling digital businesses. His successful global leadership experience will help us continue to deliver industry-leading growth, strengthen our global positioning, and expand our capabilities in Digital and Cloud. Further in terms of our quarter performance, I am pleased to see Mastek's industry-leading growth in revenue and order backlog primarily driven by momentum in US/UK geographies. Integration of Evosys business continues to be in line with our expectations.'

Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek, said: 'I am honored to lead Mastek, an organization with a rich heritage of many firsts built on a strong foundation of values. I would like to first take this opportunity to thank our loyal clients across 41 countries for their trust in Mastek. As customers continue to accelerate their digital journeys, Mastek is uniquely positioned to be the business solutions partner of choice with our differentiated cloud & digital transformation offerings. Mastekeers continued to demonstrate immense resilience and I look forward to the journey ahead as we deliver on the significant unrealized potential of Mastek.'

Arun Agarwal, Global Chief Financial Officer, Mastek, said: 'Q1FY22 has been another quarter of consistent financial performance. We reported Rs 516.5 crore revenue, reflecting a growth of 6.9% sequentially, demonstrating the strong fundamentals of our business in these challenging times. Despite increase in costs due to onshoring, promotions and investments in talents during the quarter, we have been able to maintain healthy operating EBITDA margin of 21.8%. We continue to maintain healthy free cash flow of Rs 115.4 crore during the quarter. We are confident that with increasing demand for digital services, strong order backlog and strategic investments, we are well placed to sustain the growth momentum, create values for our customers and maximize value for our shareholders.'

Key wins and highlights for the quarter:

During the quarter, we continued to experience momentum in winning deals as illustrated below:

Co-sell by Mastek and Evosys to a multinational battery manufacturing company, to enable company to achieve increased productivity, optimal execution and collaboration across their supply chain by moving to the Cloud.

Complete industry solution will be provided by Mastek to a U.S.-based client providing high-quality care to patients; to aid client to achieve innovative and patient care services with Oracle ERP, SCM, HCM & analytics solution on Cloud.

Mastek entered into deals with UK Central Government Department which includes: (A) Multi million deal signed with the customer to deliver Ministerial priorities for refugee payments (COVID-19 support) and Asylum system Public rollout; and (B) Multi million deal signed to provide international printing capability for Diplomats and international resident citizenship certificates.

Mastek won a data sciences engagement with a leading US HQ Global Industrial Services firm. Mastek will build ML based data Sciences models to help the Client harness Data for delivering business outcomes and superior customer experience.

Mastek gets recognized in The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2021 (Sandy Shen et al., 14 April 2021) as a Digital Commerce Service Provider.

Evosys, a Mastek company for the third year in a row, is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

About Mastek

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), is an enterprise digital transformation specialist that engineers excellence for customers in UK, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India across 41 countries. Our digital services enable large-scale business change programs for clients through its differentiated offerings, which include Cloud Native & Application Development, Oracle Suite & Cloud Implementations, Digital Commerce, Application Support & Automation, BI & Analytics, Digital Assurance and Agile Consulting. Mastek helps enterprises to navigate the digital landscape and stay competitive by unlocking the power of data, modernizing your applications, and accelerating digital advantage for our customers. Evosys - A Mastek company, is an Oracle Platinum partner and a leading Oracle Cloud implementation and consultancy company, serving 1,000+ Oracle Cloud customers across 30+ countries.

Mastek is well poised to be among the top providers of agile digital transformation solutions and a significant player within the digital transformation space in retail and financial services.

For more information please visit our web site www.mastek.com.

