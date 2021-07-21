ShelterZoom Signs Strategic Partnership with Prestigious Vatican University to Digitize Historical Archives - Pontifical Oriental Institute

Blockchain-based SaaS smart contract & document platform, DocuWalk, to scan, digitize, and archive the Pontifical Institute's library and archives to increase access for the global community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / ShelterZoom , a smart document management solutions provider, announced today in cooperation with Humanity 2.0, the start of their new strategic partnership with the Pontifical Oriental Institute , a higher education institution of the Vatican located in Rome, to fully scan, digitize and archive the University's proprietary books and important sacred manuscripts that include centuries-old text from around the world.

(From left to right) Elizabeth Seery, Richard Seery, Aaron Burkel, Paul Carbonaro, Ralph Fuchs, Rector Father David Nazar at Vatican's Pontifical Orientale Institute Library examining proprietary texts, manuscripts, ancient archives.

As part of this strategic partnership, ShelterZoom in cooperation with Humanity 2.0 , will underwrite and assist in the digitization of the Orientale's library, converting the analog assets into digital assets. When complete, the archives will be stored on Shelterzoom's DocuWalk platform so they can be accessible for both public and private use. Through DocuWalk's security and privacy-driven platform, the company will provide end-to-end solutions to modernize the University's ancient library and transform the physical archives into digitally preserved formats that will last forever and can be accessed by anyone.

"This is an exciting time for the Pontifical Oriental Institute, its administration, and students. This partnership has the potential to be one of the most impactful events in our history," commented Fr. David Nazar, Rector at the Pontifical Oriental Institute. "We're eager to use DocuWalk's highly secure and versatile platform, this will enable the Orientale to digitize the Institute's most important works, documents, books, and manuscripts for future use and provide access for a much broader audience while preserving the original assets."

'We are extremely honored to be working with the Orientale, Father Nazar, and one of the Vatican's institutional libraries on this historical project," says Chao Cheng-Shorland, CEO at ShelterZoom. 'This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring new life to vital academic works and archives by implementing the most secure and smart document management systems in the industry. This will open up access to people around the world, which has never been done before."

A Humanity 2.0 collaboration with Pontifical Oriental Institute, ShelterZoom and DocuWalk scanning project partners, Seery Systems, SMA Electronic Document GmbH, Analogue Imaging LLC

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom, the creator of award-winning 'DocuWalk', is a leading U.S.-based provider of (blockchain-based) smart document management, smart contract, and e-signature solutions. Serving large enterprises, businesses, government agencies, non-profits, and individuals, ShelterZoom has offices and representatives in New York, Florida, Ukraine, Japan and Taiwan.

About Pontifical Oriental Institute

Created by Pope Benedict XV in 1917, and entrusted to the Society of Jesus in 1922 by Pius XI, the Pontifical Oriental Institute is a school of higher studies that has as its particular mission the service of the Oriental Churches. It is to make known to the churches of the East "the immense richness that … are preserved in the treasure chests of their traditions" (GP II, Orientale Lumen 4) and equally to make known to the Latin West these riches so little explored. The Mission of the POI pursues research, teaching, and publishing relating to the traditions of the Eastern Churches in their theology, liturgies, patristics, history, canon law, literature and languages, spirituality, archeology, and questions of ecumenical and geopolitical importance.

For more information: orientale.it .

