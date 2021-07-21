CoreDial Names Jason Harper Chief Technology Officer

Accomplished Engineering and Business Leader Will Oversee the Cloud Communications Provider's Product Management, Software Development and Cloud Services Teams

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that Jason Harper has been appointed the company's Chief Technology Officer. In this capacity, he will lead CoreDial's product management, software development, and cloud services teams to accelerate the company's growth trajectory as well as its ongoing mission to be the best at enabling the channel to succeed with cloud communications.

Harper brings a wealth of communications technology expertise and business acumen to CoreDial, including extensive UCaaS and SaaS experience. He is known for creating and implementing communications and analytics solutions that are widely used in both business and consumer settings. Prior to joining CoreDial, Harper served as Vice President of Engineering at GameChanger Media, an independent subsidiary of Dick's Sporting Goods. In this capacity, he was responsible for developing software, mobile apps, and analytics solutions that are utilized by hundreds of thousands of youth sports teams across the United States.

Before that, Harper was Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering at Vidyo, directing the development of video collaboration services and related networking products. He also served in executive capacities with ShoreTel, managing the softswitch, contact center and billing and OSS operations groups. Along with his development and management roles, Harper is a proven innovator, holding several U.S. patents for bandwidth management and network performance.

"I'm excited to have Jason join our team here at CoreDial," said Alan Rihm, CoreDial's CEO. "He brings with him strong leadership and culture building skills, and I'm confident he will inspire our technology team's continued success as we accelerate our growth in 2021 and beyond. Jason has very relevant subject matter expertise in the cloud communications space, as well as a proven track record of both B2B and consumer software innovation. His background and experience will help us to meet and exceed company product and service objectives going forward, and his leadership style is one that I expect will help us to attract and retain the best product, software, and cloud services talent possible. The team and I couldn't be more excited about Jason joining us on this journey."

Harper joins CoreDial on the heels of launching CoreNexa 7.0, its all-in-one voice, video, messaging, and collaboration solution. Designed to unleash the power of the modern workforce, CoreNexa 7.0 enables channel partners to offer a single and highly competitive solution that satisfies the full spectrum of business communications and collaboration needs for businesses of all sizes, verticals, and across in-office, hybrid or fully remote environments. The platform combines reliable HD video, meetings, messaging, virtual room and standout collaboration features with CoreDial's proven voice and cloud communications services, giving organizations a single solution that meets the next-gen needs of the post-pandemic business landscape.

"I'm delighted to join Alan and his talented team and contribute to the success of the organization," said Harper. "With the launch of CoreNexa 7.0, it's an exciting time for CoreDial as a company. I look forward to helping the team innovate and grow the solution even further, and develop new solutions to help our partners maintain a competitive advantage with cloud communications."

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 32,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications.

