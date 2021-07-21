BIO UV: A very dynamic 1st half of 2021: +29% organic growth - Confirmation of 2021 annual targets

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection systems and surfaces and spaces, publishes its consolidated half-year revenue for the 2021 financial year.

Consolidated half-year turnover

Data in M€ (audited) 1 january - 30 june 1st half of 2020 1st half of 2021 Total change Maritime Activities 5.2 6.9 +34% Land-based activities 7.3 9.2 +26% Total turnover 12.5 16.1 +29%

BIO-UV recorded consolidated half-year revenue of €16.1 million, a strong increase of +29% compared to the 1st half of 2020.

This very sustained half-year growth, exclusively organic, is the result of a dynamic growth, in double digits, of all divisions: +34% for maritime activities and +26% for land activities.

At mid-year, BIO-UV confirms its 2021 annual objectives: double-digit organic growth and new year's increase in profitability (EBITDA) compared to 2020.

Maritime activities: 34% half-year growth

The Maritime division achieved a significant 1st half of the year with a consolidated half-year revenue of €6.9 million, an increase of +34%.

During the 2nd quarter, the group launched the pre-commercialization of a new medium and high-flow ballast water treatment system: BIO-SEA M-Series. This new system incorporates a new multi-lamp design that optimizes time, footprint, and installation costs by at least 25%. This new RANGE BIO-SEA M-Series allows us to meet different capacity needs, ranging from 300m3/h to 2,100m3/h. The first deliveries of the BIO-SEA M-Series certified IMO (International Maritime Organization) and USCG (United States Coast Guard) certified systems will begin in Q4 2021.

Terrestrial activities: driven by the new O'Clear solution for residential pools and very strong growth in export sales

The Terrestrial division achieved consolidated half-year revenue of €9.2 million in the 1st half of 2021,

an increase of +26% compared to the 1st half of 2020.

In France, BIO-UV recorded half-year growth of +31%, taking advantage of an extremely dynamic residential pool market. The new O'Clear solution, combining the most recognized chemical water disinfection technologies on the market (ultraviolet and electrolysis), is very successful.

On the export side, growth is even more dynamic: +40% in the 1st half of the year. The group is reaping the benefits of strengthening its sales teams initiated since the 2nd half of 2020, with an export team now made up of a dozen sales representatives.

Triogen posted solid half-year growth of +14%, with revenue of €3.9 million in the 1st half of 2021.

With regard to the Surfaces & Spaces division, the group is now focusing its commercial efforts on the healthcare sector and the international sector, with a streamlined range on its flagship product, the BioScan 3D Mini.

Benoit Gillmann, President and CEO of BIO-UV, says:

" After a very good year in 2020, BIO-UV has kept the course of growth in the 1st half of 2021, with particularly significant growth across all our divisions and activities. Once again, BIO-UV delivers during a troubled period, and trusts its ethic of respect for all: shareholders, customers, suppliers and especially employees and the environment.

Building on this dynamism, we confirm our objective of double-digit growth of the group in 2021, aiming for a turnover of around €40 million or nearly 25% growth, accompanied by a further increase in our EBITDA in value and our EBITDA margin in percentage. In the longer term, the ambition to reach €60 million in revenue, exclusively through organic growth, by 2024 is confirmed.

At the same time, we are particularly active in terms of external growth with discussions with several companies, in France and abroad. "

Renewal of the "Innovative Company" qualification by Bpifrance

In May 2021, Bpifrance renewed bio-UV's "Innovative Company" qualification for a period of 3 years. This qualification offers the possibility for the Mutual Funds for Investment in Innovation (FCPI) to count their participation in BIO-UV in the mandatory part of their investment in innovative companies.

Financial calendar

Events Date H1 2021 results 22 September 2021

Press release will be published after Euronext Paris market close.

About BIO-UV Group

Created in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative ultraviolet water and surfaces treatment systems, and since September 2019, Ozone and AOP.

The range of equipment developed by the Group is aimed at several markets: ground, marine and surfaces.

Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has granted the "Innovative Company" label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French "PEA-PME" investment scheme.

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group

+33 (0)4 99 13 39 11

invest@bio-uv.com Investors relation

Mathieu Omnes - ACTUS

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr Press relation

Serena Boni - ACTUS

+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

