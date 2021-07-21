DJ BOA CONCEPT: Doubling of order intake in the first half of the year - Towards a turnover of over EUR 12 million for 2021

BOA CONCEPT BOA CONCEPT: Doubling of order intake in the first half of the year - Towards a turnover of over EUR 12 million for 2021 21-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saint-Etienne, the 20th of July 2021 at 6pm PRESS RELEASE Doubling of order intake in the first half of the year Towards a turnover of over EUR 12 million for 2021 BOA Concept, an innovative e-commerce accelerator and intralogistics specialist, announces a record acceleration in its 2021 order intake, which now stands at over EUR 12 million as of June 30, i.e. double the level of orders for the year 2019. For information, this figure also represents 5 times the level of order intake for the year 2020, very disturbed by the health crisis. This excellent trend continues at the start of the second half of the year, which already recorded orders in excess of EUR 2 million for the first half of July. This acceleration of order intake already allows BOA Concept to envisage 2021 sales of around EUR 12 million, well above the initial objectives of EUR 9 million. The major change in consumer reflexes driven by e-commerce confirms the success of BOA Concept's solutions in this market. With its unique concept and perfectly in line with the expectations of e-commerce players, BOA Concept continues to attract customers and prospects, recording increased visibility and the marked interest of new customers since its IPO. BOA Concept further consolidates its legitimacy with the ordering of a new automated order preparation line by a global furniture giant: no less than 750 meters of Plug-and-Carry(R) conveyors will be deployed in the Lyon region, continuing to operate a first Plug-and-Carry(R) line installed with this customer in October 2019. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About Boa Concept BOA Concept, founded in 2012, is an e-commerce accelerator, innovative and specialist in intralogistics. BOA Concept installations operate on the principle of smart objects (IOT) thanks to on-board intelligence and have convinced big names in logistics and e-commerce in France, Western Europe and Morocco. Thanks to the ease of reuse of its made in France solutions, the company is fully in line with a CSR policy (reuse). Based on a modular and easy-to-implement design, the company democratizes access to automation by offering a range of intelligent Plug-and-Carry(R) modular conveyors for light and heavy loads as well as a robotic storage system Plug-and-Store(R). Led by a team of 50 people, a third of whom are in design offices and R&D, BOA Concept is based on the values of Flexibility, Responsiveness and Innovation. More information on: www.boa-concept.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contacts BOA CONCEPT 22 rue de Méons I 42000 Saint-Etienne (France) I Tél.: +33(0)4 77 50 21 24 contact@boaconcept.com Twitter: @BoaConcept I BOA CONCEPT Public Limited Company with board of directors, with capital of 769,731 euros I Registered RCS 752 025 908 Saint-Etienne Nawel BEKKAYE I BOA CONCEPT I +33(0)6 43 87 08 75 I nawel.bekkaye@boaconcept.com AELIUM FINANCE & COMMUNICATION Valentine BOIVIN I Jérôme GACOIN I +33(0)1 75 77 54 65 I boaconcept@aelium.fr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: BOA Concept - Doubling of order intake in the first half of the year - Towards a turnover of over EUR 12 million for 2021 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BOA CONCEPT 22 rue de Meons 42000 Saint-Étienne France Phone: 04 77 50 21 24 E-mail: chantal.ledoux@boaconcept.com Internet: www.boaconcept.com ISIN: FR0011365907 Euronext Ticker: ALBOA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1220619 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

