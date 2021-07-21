Adcore Inc.: Adcore Launches Amphy, the Largest Live Learning Marketplace

Supported by Adcore's recent CAD$4.1M public offering, Amphy plans to rapidly expand enrollment in its 800+ classes, diversify class inventory and continue expanding the platform to offer users a robust selection of features

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced the official launch of Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. Adcore is committed to support the expansion of Amphy through capital investment, technical backing and marketing expertise to ensure its successful launch and ongoing development. Amphy is poised to capitalize on the rapid rise in online learning, particularly 'live' learning, which has seen dramatic acceleration as consumers increasingly sought socially distant educational experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform launched its beta only 6 months ago and has already screened and onboarded 200+ teachers and is actively offering 800 classes across 70 categories to thousands of students. Amphy connects local teachers to a global audience, previously out of reach, while also allowing them full flexibility to set their own pricing and schedules. When they join the virtual Amphy community, teachers gain access to ongoing community events, competitions, enrichment workshops, and promotional opportunities. The often chaotic process of collecting payments, scheduling, sending reminders, and other administrative elements are automated by Amphy, so teachers can focus on what's important: helping their students learn.

Students on Amphy's platform can finally shift away from the static, non-interactive learning offered by pre-recorded classes, to actively participate in live classes tailored to their individual needs. The benefits of Amphy's live approach include a sense of personal connection and belonging with both teachers and peers, accountability that leads to a long-term commitment to lessons, and personalized feedback - like correcting a foreign language pronunciation or having the ability to ask a cooking class teacher in real-time about an ingredient substitution - that can only be gained from live interaction.

Amphy features a broad selection of classes on topics ranging from business and language instruction, to cooking and fitness, with particularly strong emphasis on instruction for both kids and young adults, which positions the platform to appeal to a vast addressable market. With Amphy's large portfolio of classes, unique live approach focused on long-term customer engagement and rapidly expanding network of teachers, Adcore expects to rapidly scale and capitalize on the ever-growing shift to online learning.

"We've been overwhelmed by the positive feedback and rapid growth the Amphy marketplace has achieved to date through only a soft launch and exceedingly short period of operation," said Adcore's CEO, Omri Brill. "Amphy is the right product, at the right time, done the right way. Adcore's continued backing, both financial and operational, provides Amphy with the ability to become the dominant player in the incredibly promising live online learning market, and establishes it as a pioneer in both scope and quality. This is just the beginning - we look forward to providing an accessible and enjoyable learning experience to many more students for many years to come."

To watch the recording of the Amphy launch event: https://www.adcore.com/investors/events/adcore-launches-amphy-the-largest-live-learning-marketplace

ABOUT AMPHY

Founded in 2020, Amphy is the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. With Amphy, students can choose from over 800+ classes across 70 categories to grow their passions and skills, expand their children's learning opportunities, and much more. Teachers on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free so they can focus on their students. Amphy students enjoy access to high-quality, personalized classes available 24/7, as well as being a part of a growing community of lifelong learners.

For more information about Amphy, please visit https://www.amphy.com

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

