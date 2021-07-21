- (PLX AI) - Alstria Office responds to market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield.
- • Alstria Office was made aware that Brookfield might explore a potential takeover
- • Alstria Office says currently not in negotiations with Brookfield
- • Alstria confirms that Brookfield has been a longstanding shareholder of the Company and according to the latest voting right notification dated July 1, 2021 holds 8.35% of Alstria's shares outstanding
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de