Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE: MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that the company's newest offering PHRESH Strawberry Kiwi is now available through the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") and through private cannabis retailers in Ontario.





PHRESH Strawberry is now available through OCS and Ontario Cannabis Retailers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7979/90890_image1.jpg.

PHRESH Strawberry Kiwi is a carbonated cannabis beverage which contains 10 MG of THC, and one calorie. The beverage is also available through private retailers across the province. PHRESH Strawberry Kiwi targets cannabis consumers who are looking for maximum THC at the most competitive price on the market.

"Phresh launches as the price champion in Canada's largest market, Ontario. It will no doubt attract new consumers to the exciting beverage category. This product confirms Molecule's ability to deliver great drinks at unbeatable pricing. Opening orders for this product landed well beyond our expectations and initial feedback has been extremely strong since launch," said Phil Waddington, President and CEO of Molecule.

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule works with client-partners to engage in the production of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. We provide the infrastructure, know-how, technology, and licensing for craft producers to create consumable cannabis products. Molecule's goal is to be the on-ramp for companies wishing to enter into the cannabis beverage and edibles market, but who choose not to go through the significant process of obtaining the required cannabis licences.

