Mittwoch, 21.07.2021
Pharmaunternehmen meldet bahnbrechende Arzneimittelformulierung
Dow Jones News
21.07.2021 | 20:28
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gledhow Investments plc: Result of General Meeting

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Result of General Meeting 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Result of General Meeting 
21-Jul-2021 / 18:57 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 
 
Result of General Meeting 
 
 
22 July 2021 
 
 
The Company announces that at its General Meeting held yesterday, 21 July 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. 
 
The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Guy Miller            020 7220 9795  (Gledhow Investments plc) 
 
 
 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker): 
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct) 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  118186 
EQS News ID:  1220818 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220818&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 13:57 ET (17:57 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.