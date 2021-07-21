DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Result of General Meeting

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Result of General Meeting 21-Jul-2021 / 18:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC ("Gledhow" or the "Company") Result of General Meeting 22 July 2021 The Company announces that at its General Meeting held yesterday, 21 July 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Guy Miller 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker): Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct) =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GDH Sequence No.: 118186 EQS News ID: 1220818 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220818&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 13:57 ET (17:57 GMT)