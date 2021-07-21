Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 at the end of the day on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415, Conference ID 7559089.

For a replay of the conference call (available until August 10, 2021) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 7559089.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Scoffield

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90892