Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to hold its annual and special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 30, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario. The Company is issuing the press release at the request of the TSX Venture (the "TSXV"), as the Company has been put on notice by the TSXV that it has not held one or more prior annual shareholder meetings within the time periods prescribed by the TSXV. The delay has resulted in part from the proposed debt restructuring (the "Debt Restructuring") which the Company announced on May 6, 2021 (the "Press Release") and the negotiation of the definitive agreement in connection with the Debt Restructuring. As disclosed in the Press Release, the Debt Restructuring will require shareholder approval as a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

The specific time, location and format of the Meeting will be provided in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular, which will be filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com in advance of the Meeting in accordance with applicable securities law.

ABOUT MINT

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, UAE. Through its mobile-enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to merchants and consumers.

The Mint Corporation Vishy Karamadam, Chief Executive Officer

416-729-1363

www.themintcorp.com

