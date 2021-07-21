Bodenheim, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - The flood disaster last week has had a devastating impact on many, including the wine producers of the Ahr Valley. Particularly in Ahrweiler, but also in the surrounding villages of Mayschoss and Dernau, the deluge of water has carried away barrels, wine bottles, etc., destroying entire wine-producing businesses and livelihoods. The number of winegrowing businesses affected, the severity, and the extent to which the disaster will affect the entire Ahr region with its 563 hectares of vineyards, will probably take weeks to quantify.

The managing director of the German Wine Institute (DWI), Monika Reule, was devastated by the images of the destruction and the fate of the people living there who are now struggling for their livelihoods. "We immediately offered our help to the wine industry organisations in the Ahr region." In general, she is very impressed and very grateful for the overwhelming willingness to provide help and the solidarity from the entire wine industry.

Many growers from different wine regions are already on site with forklifts, vineyard tractors or pumps to save what can still be saved. External helpers are also on duty to help with any urgently needed vineyard work in order to secure the upcoming vintage. Numerous wine donations have also been made, the sales of which will benefit the affected wine producers of the Ahr.

The DWI is currently gathering the many aid and donation offers on its website as well as generating its own donations in collaboration with its agencies abroad. For international aid, the DWI provides its own bank details so that the donations can directly benefit the Ahr winegrowers without transfer fees. This is because now the flood victims urgently need financial support for the reconstruction of their businesses, which is sure to take a long time.

Flooded wine press in the Ahr

Photo credit 'Wines of Germany'

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8190/90882_d0f67bb99425fac1_002full.jpg

Contact details:

Press Office - Germany

Ernst Büscher, Press Officer

Phone +49 (0) 6135 9323-156

ernst.buescher@deutscheweine.de

Press Office -Canada

Ted Kalaboukis

Phone +1 416-637-2044

ted.kalaboukis@germanwinecanada.com

Donation account details:

Beneficary (field 59)

Account: DE14 5519 0000 0619 7860 15

Beneficary: Deutsches Weininstitut GmbH

Beneficary Bank (field 57a)

BIC: GENO DE FF

Bank Name: DZ Bank AG, Frankfurt / Germany

Bank-to-Bank-Information (field 72)

/acc/ Mainzer Volksbank eG, Mainz / Germany

Purpose: Donation Ahr Flooding

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90882