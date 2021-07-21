Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated July 8, 2021, it has completed the purchase of a claims package (the "Purchased Assets") contiguous with the Company's flagship Golden Rose Project.

As previously disclosed, the vendors of the Purchased Assets received an aggregate of 80,000 common shares in the capital of TRU at a deemed price of $0.25 per share as consideration for the Purchased Assets. All common shares of TRU issued as consideration for the Purchased Assets are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from July 21, 2021. TRU has also reimbursed the vendors' non-material staking costs.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU has assembled a portfolio of 5 gold exploration properties in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company has an option with a subsidiary of TSX-listed Altius Minerals Corporation to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project, located along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone. TRU also owns 100% of the Twilite Gold Project, located along the same Shear Zone, and 3 under-explored properties including its Rolling Pond Property (under option) bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s high-grade Queensway Project. TRU's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRUIF", and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "706".

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's LinkedIn profile at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

