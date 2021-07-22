Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News: Durch Papas Hilfe nun von den Toten auferstanden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P12Z ISIN: CA82770L1094 Ticker-Symbol: 1P2N 
Tradegate
21.07.21
20:02 Uhr
0,162 Euro
+0,020
+13,94 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1500,15721.07.
0,1490,15821.07.
ACCESSWIRE
22.07.2021 | 01:20
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its dispositions (the "Dispositions") of 6,500,000 common shares ("Shares") of Victory Nickel Inc. ("VN").

Between July 20 and July 21, 2021, ELEF disposed of 6,500,000 Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at an average price of $0.0149 for a total consideration of approximately $96,775.00 Prior to the Dispositions, ELEF held 17,222,000 Shares which represented approximately 12.46% of the issued and outstanding Shares of VN on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the Dispositions, ELEF holds 10,722,000 Shares which represents 7.76% of VN's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. All Shares are held directly by ELEF and no joint actor of ELEF holds any securities of VN.

ELEF acquired Shares for investment purposes. ELEF intends to evaluate its investment in VN and to increase or decrease its shareholdings from time to time as it may deem appropriate.

ELEF and VN have entered into a voting trust agreement in respect of the Shares acquired by ELEF whereby ELEF has agreed it shall either vote the Shares held by ELEF in accordance with the direction of VN or shall abstain from voting such Shares. An early warning report has been filed by ELEF in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR under the VN's profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained directly from ELEF upon request at the telephone number below. The head office of VN is located at 9 Crestwood Drive, Toronto, Ontario M1E 1E6 and the Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The head office of ELEF is located at Suite 1610 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2. There are no joint actors in connection with the Acquisition.

Contact Information:
John Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
604 569-3661
ir@silverelef.com

SOURCE: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656557/Silver-Elephant-Mining-Corp-Files-Early-Warning-Report-in-Respect-of-Victory-Nickel-Inc

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.