Aqara, one of the largest provider of smart home products and solutions, announced that selected Aqara products are now available on Apple Store Online in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. The product lineup includes the Aqara Hub M2, which is Aqara's latest smart home hub, and the Aqara Camera Hub G2H, which offers HomeKit Secure Video support and hub function. Other available products include the Door Window Sensor, the Temperature Humidity Sensor, and the Vibration Sensor.

Over the past few years, Aqara has become one of the most popular smart home brands among HomeKit users worldwide. The brand provides a comprehensive suite of HomeKit accessories to global smart home users, including more than 100 HomeKit compatible SKUs in various categories such as smart home hubs, home security cameras, sensors, wired and wireless smart switches, smart plugs, curtain and roller shade controllers, and smart door locks. The Aqara HomeKit product lineup features high product quality, accessible prices and seamless integration with HomeKit.

"Being able to offer Aqara products in Apple Stores in Europe is an essential step for us to connect with a fast-growing community of HomeKit users globally, and we are looking to further expand our product assortments in more Apple Stores in Europe and other regions in the near future," said Cathy You, Senior Vice President of Aqara.

Aqara products are now available in Apple Stores in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, offering local consumers in those areas a convenient and easy access to Aqara's premium smart home products. Aqara also announces their plan to place its products in South Korean Apple Stores in the following months.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from a variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

For more information, please visit our website and follow our social platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721006004/en/

Contacts:

For Media Inquiry:

Michell Li

media@aqara.com