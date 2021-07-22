Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News: Durch Papas Hilfe nun von den Toten auferstanden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W65V ISIN: CH0225173167 Ticker-Symbol: GEH 
Lang & Schwarz
22.07.21
07:31 Uhr
91,25 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,7091,8007:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CEMBRA MONEY BANK
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG91,250,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.