- (PLX AI) - Amadeus Fire half year revenue EUR 178.4 million.
- • Half year EBITA EUR 29.5 million
- • Amadeus Fire now expects an increase of operating EBITA compared to previous year's result by at least 50 percent, up from previously forecast 15%
- • In both segments, Personnel Services and Training, the company posted a significant increase in revenue and earnings and has already clearly outperformed the pre-crisis level in 2019
- • Sees operating EBITA of more than EUR 60 million for the year
