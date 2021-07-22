Relief Therapeutics Holding AG: Relief Announces Issuance of Shares from Authorized Capital as Approved by 2021 Annual General Meeting

Shares being used in part for payments related to AdVita and APR acquisitions

Acquisitions are part of Relief's transformation into a fully integrated diversified commercial-stage pharmaceutical company

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the Company will, on or around July 27, 2021, issue 1,000,000,000 additional registered shares out of the authorized share capital approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2021. The new shares are fully subscribed at par value by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Relief Therapeutics International SA, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around July 28, 2021. Some of the shares will be used for contractually agreed payments to the respective sellers of AdVita Lifescience GmbH ("AdVita") and APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"): approximately 140,000,000[1] shares and 206,786,784 shares, respectively. The remaining new shares will be held as treasury shares for possible future financing transactions, acquisitions, general corporate purposes, and the settlement of possible future contingent milestone payments to the APR and AdVita sellers. The APR sellers are generally subject to a 75-day lock-up period and a subsequent leak-out schedule.

Jack Weinstein, CFO and Treasurer of Relief, said: "During the course of 2021, we have taken several important steps to transform Relief into a multi-product, revenue-generating company. One critical component of that was the recently closed acquisition of APR, which brings us a diverse pipeline, including market-stage products, and provides a commercial springboard for future Relief product launches. We also are strengthening our intellectual property position with our lead candidate, RLF-100 (aviptadil), through the planned acquisition of AdVita. We are also actively continuing to look for other opportunities as we build our business."

The associated listing prospectus will be listed on the SIX Prospectus Office's website and will be made available upon request once it has been approved by the SIX Swiss Exchange, which is expected on or around July 27, 2021.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

[1] The exact figure is i.a. dependent on Relief's closing share price on the SIX trading day preceding the closing date of Relief's acquisition of AdVita's outstanding shares.

