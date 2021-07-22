Anzeige
Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts realises EUR 1.51 billion revenue with an EBITA margin of 14.9%

Utrecht, 22 July 2021

highlights

° revenue EUR 1,511 million
° organic revenue growth +20.1%
° orderbook +59%
° EBITA EUR 226 million; EBITA margin 14.9%
° net profit before amortisation EUR 169 million; per share EUR 1.52 (+97%)
° increasing capital expenditure for this year and coming years
° acquisitions Sentinel and Premier Thermal, divestments Adex and Lasco

CEO statement

"In the first six months of the year we delivered a strong performance.

Our revenue reached a level of EUR 1,511 million with an organic revenue growth of 20.1%. We realised an EBITA of EUR 226 million with an EBITA margin of 14.9%. Our net profit before amortisation increased with 97% to EUR 169 million, per share EUR 1.52.

Many business development projects are in process to drive our organic growth further. To facilitate the expansion plans, innovation roadmaps and to drive operational excellence further, we are increasing our capital expenditure for this year and the coming years. Our portfolio is optimised with two acquisitions and two divestments.

In December 2021 we will give an update of our strategy 'focused acceleration' during a capital markets day, combined with an innovation experience.

We thank our Aalberts people continuing our operations in a safe way, serving our customers worldwide, delivering a strong performance, executing the strategic restructuring programme and driving our strategy forward."


outlook

We continue our business development and innovation initiatives, driving our sustainable profitable growth.

We started the second half of the year with a good orderbook. Our capital expenditure in organic growth, innovations and operational excellence will be increased.

We continue to optimise our portfolio and strengthen our market positions with bolt-on acquisitions.


