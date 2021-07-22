Huhtamäki Oyj's Half-yearly Report January 1-June 30, 2021: Strong comparable net sales growth with improved profitability

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ HALF-YEARLY REPORT 22.7.2021 AT 8:30



HuhtamäkiOyj's Half-yearly Report January 1-June 30, 2021: Strong comparable net sales growth with improved profitability

Q2 2021 in brief

Net sales increased 10% to EUR 877 million (EUR 797 million)

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 80 million (EUR 70 million); reported EBIT was EUR 75 million (EUR 70 million)

Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.53 (EUR 0.44); reported EPS was EUR 0.50 (EUR 0.44)

Comparable net sales growth was 14% at Group level and 20% in emerging markets

The impact of currency movements was EUR -35 million on the Group's net sales and EUR -4 million on EBIT





H1 2021 in brief

Net sales increased 2% to EUR 1,679 million (EUR 1,642 million)

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 157 million (EUR 144 million); reported EBIT was EUR 147 million (EUR 153 million)

Adjusted EPS was EUR 1.02 (EUR 0.90) reported EPS was EUR 0.95 (EUR 0.97)

Comparable net sales growth was 6% at Group level and 13% in emerging markets

The impact of currency movements was EUR -81 million on the Group's net sales and EUR -8 million on EBIT





Key figures

EUR million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change H1 2021 H1 2020 Change Net sales 877.1 797.1 10% 1,679.0 1,641.7 2% Comparable net sales growth 14% -8% 6% -3% Adjusted EBITDA1 121.1 112.1 8% 238.8 229.1 4% Margin1 13.8% 14.1% 14.2% 14.0% EBITDA 114.3 113.0 1% 229.1 243.1 -6% Adjusted EBIT2 79.9 70.1 14% 156.8 143.7 9% Margin2 9.1% 8.8% 9.3% 8.8% EBIT 75.0 70.2 7% 146.6 152.7 -4% Adjusted EPS3 0.53 0.44 21% 1.02 0.90 13% EPS, EUR 0.50 0.44 12% 0.95 0.97 -2% Adjusted ROI2 12.3% 11.6% Adjusted ROE3 15.6% 14.2% ROI 10.1% 11.6% ROE 12.7% 14.3% Capital expenditure 51.8 40.3 29% 84.9 79.7 7% Free Cash Flow 29.9 70.4 -58% 37.5 45.9 -18% 1Excluding IAC of -6.8 0.9 -9.7 14.0 2Excluding IAC of -4.9 0.1 -10.3 9.0 3Excluding IAC of -3.8 0.1 -7.9 7.0

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this report are compared to the corresponding period in 2020. Figures of return on investment (ROI), return on equity (ROE) and return on net assets (RONA) as well as net debt to EBITDA presented in this report are calculated on a 12-month rolling basis.

The figures in the tables are exact figures and consequently the sum of individual figures may deviate from the sum presented. Key figures have been calculated using exact figures.

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO

"We are pleased to deliver further net sales growth, beyond pre-COVID pandemic levels, and improved profitability while continuing to face a very challenging cost environment. Overall demand has supported growth. The global progress of vaccinations and removal of social mobility restrictions has benefited food on-the-go which has continued to gradually recover. However, the global food packaging market remains volatile with significant challenges in many countries still heavily impacted by the pandemic. This volatility is also evident in the supply chain with significant inflation in the prices of raw materials, especially polymers and recycled fiber.

Altogether our second quarter results were strong although with mixed performance across the different regions and businesses. Net sales increased 10%, amounting to EUR 877 million, reflecting the improved demand for foodservice packaging. Comparable net sales growth was 14%. This strong growth should be contextualized versus a depressed comparable period in 2020. Net sales for the first half of 2021 increased 2%, and 6% in comparable terms. The adjusted EBIT margin improved 0.3 p.p. to 9.1% in the second quarter and reached 9.3% in the first half of 2021. This was supported by a continued focus on operational efficiency and pricing actions to mitigate input cost inflation.

Huhtamaki's robust performance supports investments for long-term sustainable growth. We continue to leverage our strong balance sheet to execute on our growth strategy. In May, we announced an investment in a new fiber packaging factory in South Africa. Our most recent acquisition, the asset purchase of the Chinese Jiangsu Hihio-Art Packaging, was completed in June. These strategic initiatives, together with investments announced in new manufacturing facilities in both Malaysia and Russia, strengthen our global manufacturing footprint and provide us with great opportunities to better serve both existing and new customers. We have also recently launched new products which further help plastic substitution in targeted markets. Our sustained innovation, our continued focus on operational efficiencies, with the support of our resilient business model, strong balance sheet and skilled employee base give me confidence that we face a bright perspective in terms of sustainable profitable growth."

Financial reviewQ2 2021

Net sales by business segment

EUR million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 235.8 167.2 41% North America 295.2 296.1 -0% Flexible Packaging 270.7 263.1 3% Fiber Packaging 80.4 75.7 6% Elimination of internal sales -5.0 -5.1 Group 877.1 797.1 10%





Comparable net sales growth by business segment

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 40% -2% -7% -1% -28% North America 9% -2% -2% 4% -5% Flexible Packaging 6% 0% 0% 1% 2% Fiber Packaging 1% 4% 8% 7% 10% Group 14% -0% -2% 2% -8%





The Group's net sales increased 10% to EUR 877 million (EUR 797 million) during the quarter. Comparable net sales growth was 14%. Net sales growth was supported by improved demand for foodservice packaging, following the lifting of restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. Growth in retail tableware in North America continued to be strong while the solid demand for food on-the-shelf products continued. Comparable sales growth in emerging markets was 20%. Foreign currency translation impact on the Group's net sales was EUR -35 million (EUR -8 million) compared to 2020 exchange rates.

Adjusted EBIT by business segment

Items affecting comparability EUR million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 19.9 6.2 >100% -1.4 -0.5 North America 38.2 37.9 1% -0.6 -0.0 Flexible Packaging 16.6 19.1 -13% -1.6 -0.3 Fiber Packaging 8.3 8.5 -2% -0.5 -0.8 Other activities -3.1 -1.6 -0.7 1.7 Group 79.9 70.1 14% -4.9 0.1





Adjusted EBIT margin by business segment

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 8.4% 8.5% 7.3% 9.4% 3.7% North America 13.0% 12.2% 11.8% 12.7% 12.8% Flexible Packaging 6.1% 8.1% 7.2% 8.5% 7.3% Fiber Packaging 10.3% 12.1% 14.8% 11.1% 11.2% Group 9.1% 9.6% 9.0% 10.1% 8.8%





The Group's adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 80 million (EUR 70 million) and reported EBIT was EUR 75 million (EUR 70 million). Adjusted EBIT improved following improved operational efficiency and pricing actions. Increased input costs partly offset the improvement in earnings. Earnings increased especially in the Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania segment. The Group's adjusted EBIT margin improved and was 9.1% (8.8%). Foreign currency translation impact on the Group's earnings was EUR -4 million (EUR 0 million).

Adjusted EBIT excludes EUR -4.9 million (EUR 0.1 million) of items affecting comparability (IAC).

Adjusted EBIT and IAC

EUR million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Adjusted EBIT 79.9 70.1 Acquisitions -1.3 -0.3 Restructuring costs including write-downs of related assets -2.7 -1.3 Settlement and legal fees of disputes -0.4 - Property damage incidents -0.6 - One-time gain from acquisition of Laminor - 1.7 EBIT 75.0 70.2





Net financial expenses were EUR 6 million (EUR 8 million). Tax expense was EUR 16 million (EUR 14 million). Profit for the second quarter was EUR 53 million (EUR 48 million). Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was EUR 0.53 (EUR 0.44) and reported EPS EUR 0.50 (EUR 0.44). Adjusted EPS is calculated based on adjusted profit for the period, which excludes EUR -3.8 million (EUR 0.1 million) of IAC.

Adjusted profit and IAC

EUR million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Adjusted profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 55.5 46.0 IAC in EBIT -4.9 0.1 Taxes relating to IAC 1.2 -0.0 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 51.7 46.1





Financial reviewH1 2021

Net sales by business segment

EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Change Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 443.2 384.8 15% North America 551.2 582.3 -5% Flexible Packaging 537.8 534.0 1% Fiber Packaging 158.9 150.2 6% Elimination of internal sales -12.1 -9.7 Group 1,679.0 1,641.7 2%

Comparable net sales growth by business segment

H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2019 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 17% -17% 4% North America 4% 1% 9% Flexible Packaging 3% 2% 3% Fiber Packaging 3% 10% 5% Group 6% -3% 5%





The Group's net sales increased 2% to EUR 1,679 million (EUR 1,642 million) during the review period. Comparable net sales growth was 6%. Net sales increased especially in the Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania segment, driven by continued recovery in demand for foodservice products. Sales of retail tableware and fiber products continued to grow throughout the period. Comparable sales growth in emerging markets was 13%. Foreign currency translation impact on the Group's net sales was EUR -81 million (EUR 2 million) compared to 2020 exchange rates.

Adjusted EBIT by business segment

Items affecting comparability EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Change H1 2021 H1 2020 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 37.5 23.6 59% -5.6 -2.1 North America 69.4 68.4 2% -0.6 -3.4 Flexible Packaging 38.3 40.1 -4% -2.8 -4.9 Fiber Packaging 17.8 16.7 6% -0.5 -1.5 Other activities -6.2 -5.1 -0.7 21.0 Group 156.8 143.7 9% -10.3 9.0





Adjusted EBIT margin by business segment

H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2019 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 8.5% 6.1% 9.0% North America 12.6% 11.7% 9.4% Flexible Packaging 7.1% 7.5% 8.6% Fiber Packaging 11.2% 11.1% 9.7% Group Total 9.3% 8.8% 8.8%





The Group's adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 157 million (EUR 144 million) and reported EBIT was EUR 147 million (EUR 153 million). Adjusted EBIT improved following continued focus on operational efficiency and pricing actions and was partly offset by higher input costs. The increase in earnings was mainly supported by the Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania segment. The Group's adjusted EBIT margin improved and was 9.3% (8.8%). Foreign currency translation impact on the Group's earnings was EUR -8 million (EUR 1 million).

Adjusted EBIT excludes EUR -10.3 million (EUR 9.0 million) of items affecting comparability (IAC).

Adjusted EBIT and IAC

EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Adjusted EBIT 156.8 143.7 Acquisitions -1.6 -0.4 Restructuring costs including write-downs of related assets -7.7 -12.4 Settlement and legal fees of disputes -0.4 - Property damage incidents -0.6 - One-time gain from acquisition of Laminor - 21.9 EBIT 146.6 152.7





Net financial expenses were EUR 14 million (EUR 18 million). Tax expense was EUR 31 million (EUR 30 million). The corresponding tax rate was 23% (23%). Profit for the period was EUR 101 million (EUR 105 million). Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 1.02 (EUR 0.90) and reported EPS EUR 0.95 (EUR 0.97). Adjusted EPS is calculated based on adjusted profit for the period, which excludes EUR -7.9 million (EUR 7.0 million) of IAC.

Adjusted profit and IAC

EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Adjusted profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 106.5 93.9 IAC in EBIT -10.3 9.0 Taxes relating to IAC 2.4 -2.0 Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 98.7 100.9





Acquisitions and divestments

On April 21, 2021 Huhtamaki announced its agreement to acquire the assets of Jiangsu Hihio-Art Packaging Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of paper bags, wraps and folding carton packaging in China. With this acquisition, Huhtamaki continues to strengthen its position as the leading foodservice packaging provider in Asia and expands its product portfolio in China allowing it to better serve its existing and new customers in this exciting growth market. Jiangsu Hihio-Art Packaging employs approximately 200 people in its manufacturing unit in Xuzhou city, Jiangsu. In 2020 the annual net sales of the privately owned business were approximately EUR 20 million. The debt free purchase price was EUR 31 million. The acquisition was completed on June 11, 2021 and since then the business has been reported as part of the Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania reporting segment.

Outlook for 2021 (unchanged)

The Group's trading conditions are expected to improve compared to 2020, however with continued volatility in the operating environment. Huhtamaki's diversified product portfolio provides resilience and the Group's good financial position enables addressing profitable growth opportunities.

