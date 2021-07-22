Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News: Durch Papas Hilfe nun von den Toten auferstanden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRR7 ISIN: FR0014003PZ3 Ticker-Symbol: 7Z8 
Frankfurt
21.07.21
09:16 Uhr
9,690 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
22.07.2021 | 07:42
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: Accor Acquisition Company announces the availability of its 2021 Interim Financial Report

Regulated information

July 22, 2021

Accor Acquisition Company

announces the availability of

its 2021 Interim Financial Report

Accor Acquisition Company (Euronext Paris: AAC) announces today that its Interim Financial Report for the period ending June 30, 2021 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). This document may be found on and downloaded from the Company's corporate website: Accor Acquisition Company, under the heading "Regulated Information".

ABOUT ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY

Accor Acquisition Company ( "AAC") is the first European Corporate Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") sponsored by Accor and created for the exclusive purpose of acquiring one or several businesses active in sectors adjacent to Accor's core hospitality business, including Food and Beverage, Flexible Working, Wellness, Entertainment & Events and Travel Technology.

Contacts:
Anne-France Malrieu
Media Relations
afmalrieu@image7.fr		Pierre Boisselier
Financial communication
Pierre.boisselier@accor.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmhsYseblpyayGtrYZWYaJJql29qmmDKZWWZx5RrZcjFb5xkmWZml5yVZnBhmGtm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70360-aac-h121-results-22072021.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.