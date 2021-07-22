A proposed 500 MW long-duration energy storage project in San Diego County has started a multi-year process to win federal and state approval. If built, it won't enter into service before 2030.From pv magazine USA A 500 MW pumped energy storage project proposed by the City of San Diego and the San Diego County Water Authority has secured $18 million from the California state budget. The support will help fund the San Vicente Energy Storage Facility through initial design, environmental reviews, and the federal licensing process. If built, the project would provide long-duration stored energy ...

