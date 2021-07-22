Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News: Durch Papas Hilfe nun von den Toten auferstanden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LG1D ISIN: AU000000SSM2 Ticker-Symbol: UFY 
Frankfurt
20.07.21
08:12 Uhr
0,630 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SERVICE STREAM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC3,300+1,91 %
AUTOSCOPE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5,250-1,87 %
BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD0,0110,00 %
CONTINENTAL AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING LTD0,009-22,73 %
MOBILUM TECHNOLOGIES INC0,2960,00 %
SERVICE STREAM LIMITED0,6300,00 %
SOLIS MINERALS LTD0,167-4,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.