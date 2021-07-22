Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News: Durch Papas Hilfe nun von den Toten auferstanden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS65 ISIN: AU000000BOE4 Ticker-Symbol: B8Y 
Tradegate
21.07.21
13:42 Uhr
0,097 Euro
+0,002
+1,58 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BOSS ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOSS ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0940,10008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOSS ENERGY
BOSS ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOSS ENERGY LTD0,097+1,58 %
D-MARKET ELECTRONIC SERVICES & TRADING ADR13,210+1,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.