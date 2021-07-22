The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 22.07.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 22.07.2021
Aktien
1 NO0011002511 Bank Norwegian ASA
2 US23292B1044 D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading
3 AU000000BOE4 Boss Energy Ltd.
4 FR0014004974 Enogia S.A.S
5 FR0014004J15 Ippo S.A.
6 SE0016276752 Bioextrax AB
7 CA43127Q1000 Highwood Asset Management Ltd.
8 CA7026573054 Pasofino Gold Ltd.
9 CA30050D5038 Evolving Gold Corp.
10 US05552Q1031 BIMI International Medical Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US928563AH85 VMware Inc.
2 US928563AL97 VMware Inc.
3 FR0014004QI5 Covivio Hotels S.C.A.
4 XS1299286382 Metropolitan Funding PLC
5 US595620AW50 Midamerican Energy Co.
6 SE0016127773 CA Fastigheter AB
7 FR0014004QY2 UNEDIC
8 US928563AJ42 VMware Inc.
9 US928563AK15 VMware Inc.
10 FR0014004QX4 Alstom S.A.
11 FR0014004R72 Alstom S.A.
12 XS2010027709 ESKOM Holdings SOC Limited
13 DE000HLB2417 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HLB24N8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
15 US928563AG03 VMware Inc.
16 IE000F472DU7 L&G ESG China CNY Bond UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 22.07.2021
Aktien
1 NO0011002511 Bank Norwegian ASA
2 US23292B1044 D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading
3 AU000000BOE4 Boss Energy Ltd.
4 FR0014004974 Enogia S.A.S
5 FR0014004J15 Ippo S.A.
6 SE0016276752 Bioextrax AB
7 CA43127Q1000 Highwood Asset Management Ltd.
8 CA7026573054 Pasofino Gold Ltd.
9 CA30050D5038 Evolving Gold Corp.
10 US05552Q1031 BIMI International Medical Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US928563AH85 VMware Inc.
2 US928563AL97 VMware Inc.
3 FR0014004QI5 Covivio Hotels S.C.A.
4 XS1299286382 Metropolitan Funding PLC
5 US595620AW50 Midamerican Energy Co.
6 SE0016127773 CA Fastigheter AB
7 FR0014004QY2 UNEDIC
8 US928563AJ42 VMware Inc.
9 US928563AK15 VMware Inc.
10 FR0014004QX4 Alstom S.A.
11 FR0014004R72 Alstom S.A.
12 XS2010027709 ESKOM Holdings SOC Limited
13 DE000HLB2417 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HLB24N8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
15 US928563AG03 VMware Inc.
16 IE000F472DU7 L&G ESG China CNY Bond UCITS ETF
BOSS ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de