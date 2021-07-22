INVISIO Interim Report January - June 2021: Launch of new technology platform. A gradually more active market

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"We can note that as vaccinations are rolled out, our markets are slowly but surely starting to return to normal. More and more customers can receive visits and implement testing of our equipment. This trend is strongest in the USA and can now be seen in several markets in Europe, which facilitates marketing and selling. For our part, the quarter was characterized by the launch of the new technology platform with AI technology, which sets a new standard for audio performance, communication and hearing protection. It will give us an even clearer advantage in relation to our competitors," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

April-June 2021

Revenue: SEK 154.3 m (123.6)

(123.6) Gross profit: SEK 89.6 m (79.9)

(79.9) Gross margin: 58.0 % (64.6)

EBITDA: SEK 25.6 m (26.8)

(26.8) EBITDA margin: 16.6 % (21.7)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 14.2 m (24.4)

(24.4) Operating margin: 9.2 % (19.8)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 9.4 m (18.1)

(18.1) Earnings per share: SEK 0.21 (0.41)

(0.41) Order intake: SEK 167.3 m (107.3)

(107.3) Order book: SEK 191.7 m (99.9)

January-June 2021

Revenue: SEK 298.1 m (240.4)

(240.4) Gross profit: SEK 172.2 m (147.1)

(147.1) Gross margin: 57.8 % (61.2)

EBITDA: SEK 49.1 m (43.6)

(43.6) EBITDA margin: 16.5 % (18.1)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 26.9 m (38.8)

(38.8) Operating margin: 9.0 % (16.2)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 16.1 m (27.5)

(27.5) Earnings per share: SEK 0.36 (0.62)

(0.62) Order intake: SEK 304.7 m (197.6)

(197.6) Order book: SEK 191.7 m (99.9)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO introduced a new technology platform with AI that constitutes the next generation of tactical communication solution - the INVISIO V-Series Gen II.

INVISIO received an order worth SEK 40 million from an existing customer in the US Department of Defense.

from an existing customer in the US Department of Defense. The Swedish Police Authority extended its framework agreements from 2019 for another year.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIOMobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Thursday, July 22, at 10:00, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's Interim Report.

The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Telephone number for the conference call

To participate in the conference call, use one of the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start.

Standard international: +44 (0) 207 192 83 38

Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 856618467, (Free of charge): +46 (0) 200125160

Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Free of charge): +45 80711246

UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Free of charge): +44 (0) 8002796619

Germany (local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Free of charge): +49 (0) 8007234756

France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Free of charge): +33 (0) 805101465

Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Free of charge): +41(0) 800000367

Conference-ID: 295 1925

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4kskwb6

For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on July 22, 2021 08:30 (CEST).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-ab/r/invisio-interim-report-january---june-2021--launch-of-new-technology-platform--a-gradually-more-acti,c3388013

The following files are available for download: