UK's NCSC certifies Incident Response Playbooks training from Cyber Management Alliance Ltd

LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Management Alliance , the world leader in Cyber Incident Response & Crisis Management has launched its UK's NCSC -Certified Building and Optimising Incident Response Playbooks training course . This is the third course from CM-Alliance to receive the coveted UK-Government's National Cyber Security Centre's accreditation. The course, targeted at both technical and non-technical audiences, enables learners to create NIST-compliant, fit-for-purpose and immediately usable incident response playbooks.

The Playbooks training course is a follow-on from CM-Alliance's flagship Cyber Incident Planning & Response course - also the first course to be certified by the newly-rebranded NCSC's certified training scheme, provided by APMG International.

The course, delivered as an eLearning workshop or as a Virtual Classroom training, is beneficial for both individuals and organisational teams. Some of its key benefits include:

Learning to create basic as well as advanced cyber incident response playbooks that are NIST SP 800-61 Rev.2 & NIST CSF compatible.

Being able to analyse and improve existing incident response procedures.

Significantly improving the organisation's speed of response to cyber-attacks.

Achieving better compliance with breach-notification regulations

Amar Singh, CEO & Co-founder of Cyber Management Alliance as well as the coursecreator said, "Having a consistent, repeatable and auditable Incident Response Playbook is invaluable when an organisation is under attack. Building a Playbook that's effective and based on the NIST Incident Response guidance is the main focus of this course."

The Playbooks Training Course offers 12 deeply-engaging modules to students, designed specifically to cover this topic. The course boosts learning with several exercises and bonus content including playbook templates, workflows and more.

Kim Rose, Information Governance Officer, Wye Valley NHS Trust, shared his experience with the training: "I would strongly recommend this training to anyone who is involved in Cyber Security or has control of information assets."

About Cyber Management Alliance

Cyber Management Alliance Ltd. is a recognised independent world leader in Cyber Incident & Crisis Management consultancy and training. The organisation is renowned globally as the creator of the UK Government's NCSC-Certified Cyber Incident Planning and Response course certified.

Cyber Management Alliance has serviced over 300 enterprise clients in multiple verticals including government, banking, finance, IT, consultancies, healthcare, oil & gas and retail across 38 countries.

