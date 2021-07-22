- (PLX AI) - Evolution's share drop over the last 3 months has brought the company now at an attractive valuation, several brokers said after yesterday's earnings report.
- • Evolution beat expectations yesterday, and while the share rose on the news, it's still down significantly over the last 3 months
- • The pullback was overdone, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of SEK 1,910
- • Asia performance should remain strong, and together with U.S. growth it will be key to Evolution's investment case: BofA
- • Evolution is now at attractive valuation as Asia and North America benefit growth outlook after the recent weakness, Carnegie said, upgrading the stock to buy
- • Asia and N. America still have a low penetration and will increasingly support organic growth in 2022-23: Carnegie
