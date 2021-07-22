AdAlta has announced it will be moving forward with an inhaled formulation of AD-214 into efficacy studies in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) rather than the original intravenous (IV) formulation. Preclinical studies with a radiolabelled version of AD-214 have indicated that IV dosing leads to much of the administered drug being rapidly distributed through the liver and cleared, rendering it unavailable to deliver a therapeutic effect. The company believes the advantages of an inhaled formulation will include a more direct form of administrations for lung diseases, potentially lower drug doses required for efficacy, and lower costs to manufacture and administer.

