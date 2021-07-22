Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine “tickende Zeitbombe”
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 JULY 2021 SHARES



THE SHARES OF TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT



The shares of Trainers' House Oyj were transferred to the observation segment
on 12 December 2014 on the grounds of the rules of the exchange (Nordic Main
Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1. article f). 



The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer
exist. 



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
