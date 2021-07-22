Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 22 JULY 2021 SHARES THE SHARES OF TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT The shares of Trainers' House Oyj were transferred to the observation segment on 12 December 2014 on the grounds of the rules of the exchange (Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1. article f). The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer exist. The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260