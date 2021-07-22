ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of AGM

Ashtead Group plc

22ndJuly 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Annual Report and Accounts 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30th April 2021 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The Annual Report and Accounts 2021 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/results-centre/annual-reports/

The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm/

The AGM will be held at Wax Chandler's Hall, 6 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7AD on

16thSeptember 2021 at 2:30pm. However, in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, special arrangements have been made for the AGM and these are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Any changes to the AGM arrangements will be announced to the market as soon as possible prior to the AGM via an RNS announcement and on the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/.

Copies of the documents listed below have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

· Annual Report and Accounts 2021

· Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

0207 726 9700