- (PLX AI) - Rational sales revenues are expected to rise by 15 to 20 percent in the 2021 fiscal year if no new Covid-19 restrictions are imposed, or only to a reduced extent, the company said.
- • If the recovery trend continues, it could be feasible to return, in full-year 2022, to sales revenue levels last seen in 2019, the company said
- • Rational had previously expected this to not be until 2023. S
- • Since costs are projected to move in line with sales revenues, the EBIT margin is forecast to be just above 20 percent, regardless of which scenario plays out
