This congress is the global meeting place for senior metro, tram, and light rail technology experts. As cities face major urbanisation and congestion challenges, digitalisation, automation, and shared mobility are rapidly changing the urban mobility landscape.
Incorporating the CBTC World Congress, the event will host dedicated streams on Communications Based Train Control (CBTC), Data Asset Management, Ridership Passenger Services, as well as keynote sessions focusing on innovation and new metro projects.
Congress Topics:
- CBTC Signalling
- Data Asset Management
- Passenger Services
- Safety Cyber Security
- Connectivity Networks
- Mobility as a Service
- COVID-19 Recovery Strategies
- Finance
Presentations include:
- Modernising an historic railway: How LNER continue to innovate from one capital to another
- Safety Certifying New Train Control Technologies
- An Introduction to CBTC in brownfield-application: Planning for Frankfurt Germany
- Enhancing operational functions through advanced and sustainable technology
- Living with the enemy: Adapting operations to maintain safety in a world with COVID-19
- Getting Anxious Travellers Back Onto Metro
- Adjusting To New Ways Of Working: Flexible Timetabling
- Managing interfaces deployment activities for CBTC integration in the French rail network
- Assessing the true potential for Data Communications technology across the METRO network
- Sharing bandwidth for Road-ITS and Urban Rail (CBTC) ITS
- Predictive maintenance using analytics to predict failures and increase uptime
- Telecom: CBTC Radio Link Requirements and the Challenge for Cooperation with Other ITS Systems
- Modernized Maintenance- The advantages of performing maintenance training off-site
- The implementation and benefits of applying 5G Technology to CBTC
- Latest Asset Inspection Technology such as Drones and Telematics
- The opportunities and challenges of digitalizing operational methods on a traditional tram network
- Automating Vienna: The benefits of ATO on the future U5 line
- Unlocking the potential capabilities of full ATO systems
- The successful operation of a fully automated and self-regulated metro line
- Advantages of Underground GPS Technology
- Expanding the application of CBTC technology to mainline rail services tram networks
- New bank-card based ticketing in the regional and city public transport in South Moravia, Czech Republic makes the travelling during the COVID-times easier
- CBTC signalling advancements across the Athens Urban Area
- The enchantment of CBTC GoA2 and effective migration to GoA4
- MaaS An international perspective: Assessing the results from RIG's recent surveys
Speakers:
- Robert Hanczor, Chief Executive Officer Piper Networks
- Michael Ruffer, Chief Technology Officer VGF Frankfurt
- Joern Schwarze, Chief Technology Officer Cologne Transport Company
- Martin Fleetwood, Board Member UK Tram
- Ian Wright, Head of Innovation Partnerships Transport Focus
- Kvetoslav Havlik, Deputy Director and Head of Tariff, Marketing and Development KORDIS JMK
- Hans Fiby, Project Manager of ITS Vienna Region Verkehrsverbund Ost Region (VOR)
- Thomas Kritzer, Head of Tramway Operations Wiener Linien
- Helge Dorstewitz, Director of New Lines Luxtram
- Frank Ibe, Head of Operations Bakerloo and Victoria Line Transport for London
- Liam Henderson, Founder Rail Innovation Group
- Martin Essl, Head of Austria Uber
- Ivo Cre, Director of Policy Projects Polis Network
- Ian Thompson, Systems Engineer ex Transport for London
- Johannah Randall, Director Start Up Rail Rail Innovation Group
