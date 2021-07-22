The "SmartMetro" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This congress is the global meeting place for senior metro, tram, and light rail technology experts. As cities face major urbanisation and congestion challenges, digitalisation, automation, and shared mobility are rapidly changing the urban mobility landscape.

Incorporating the CBTC World Congress, the event will host dedicated streams on Communications Based Train Control (CBTC), Data Asset Management, Ridership Passenger Services, as well as keynote sessions focusing on innovation and new metro projects.

Congress Topics:

CBTC Signalling

Data Asset Management

Passenger Services

Safety Cyber Security

Connectivity Networks

Mobility as a Service

COVID-19 Recovery Strategies

Finance

Presentations include:

Modernising an historic railway: How LNER continue to innovate from one capital to another

Safety Certifying New Train Control Technologies

An Introduction to CBTC in brownfield-application: Planning for Frankfurt Germany

Enhancing operational functions through advanced and sustainable technology

Living with the enemy: Adapting operations to maintain safety in a world with COVID-19

Getting Anxious Travellers Back Onto Metro

Adjusting To New Ways Of Working: Flexible Timetabling

Managing interfaces deployment activities for CBTC integration in the French rail network

Assessing the true potential for Data Communications technology across the METRO network

Sharing bandwidth for Road-ITS and Urban Rail (CBTC) ITS

Predictive maintenance using analytics to predict failures and increase uptime

Telecom: CBTC Radio Link Requirements and the Challenge for Cooperation with Other ITS Systems

Modernized Maintenance- The advantages of performing maintenance training off-site

The implementation and benefits of applying 5G Technology to CBTC

Latest Asset Inspection Technology such as Drones and Telematics

The opportunities and challenges of digitalizing operational methods on a traditional tram network

Automating Vienna: The benefits of ATO on the future U5 line

Unlocking the potential capabilities of full ATO systems

The successful operation of a fully automated and self-regulated metro line

Advantages of Underground GPS Technology

Expanding the application of CBTC technology to mainline rail services tram networks

New bank-card based ticketing in the regional and city public transport in South Moravia, Czech Republic makes the travelling during the COVID-times easier

CBTC signalling advancements across the Athens Urban Area

The enchantment of CBTC GoA2 and effective migration to GoA4

MaaS An international perspective: Assessing the results from RIG's recent surveys

Speakers:

Robert Hanczor, Chief Executive Officer Piper Networks

Michael Ruffer, Chief Technology Officer VGF Frankfurt

Joern Schwarze, Chief Technology Officer Cologne Transport Company

Martin Fleetwood, Board Member UK Tram

Ian Wright, Head of Innovation Partnerships Transport Focus

Kvetoslav Havlik, Deputy Director and Head of Tariff, Marketing and Development KORDIS JMK

Hans Fiby, Project Manager of ITS Vienna Region Verkehrsverbund Ost Region (VOR)

Thomas Kritzer, Head of Tramway Operations Wiener Linien

Helge Dorstewitz, Director of New Lines Luxtram

Frank Ibe, Head of Operations Bakerloo and Victoria Line Transport for London

Liam Henderson, Founder Rail Innovation Group

Martin Essl, Head of Austria Uber

Ivo Cre, Director of Policy Projects Polis Network

Ian Thompson, Systems Engineer ex Transport for London

Johannah Randall, Director Start Up Rail Rail Innovation Group

