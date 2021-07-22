BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller to Receive 2021 ICIS CEO of the Year Award

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICIS CEO of the Year Award will be presented to Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chief Executive Officer of BASF, for outstanding achievement as voted on and recognised by his peers in the ICIS Top 40 Power Players.

This prestigious global chemicals industry award will be presented to Dr. Brudermüller at the ICIS Power Players Awards virtual event on 22 September. The event will include a fireside chat with ICIS on BASF's strategy and outlook, along with key industry trends such as sustainability and decarbonisation.

The ICIS CEO of the Year Award is unique as the winner is selected by his/her peers - the senior executives of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players listing - a global ranking of the leaders making the greatest positive impact on their companies and the chemicals industry, and published in ICIS Chemical Business.

To select the winner, each of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players in the 2020 ranking was asked to vote for three individuals based on achievements in:

Profitability/shareholder value,

ESG (environmental, social, governance),

Innovation (technology, product, business process) and M&A/Projects.

"I am very honored and pleased to receive this award on behalf of the whole BASF team. It comes at a time when leadership is even more important if we want to master the transformation of the chemical industry together. Sustainability is our key to success and our license to operate in the future, and we at BASF are happy to lead the way," said Dr. Brudermüller.

"BASF CEO Dr. Martin Brudermüller is leading the world's largest chemicals company through a major evolution towards greater sustainability, along with an investment focus on battery materials to enable the Electric Vehicle transition, and on growth in China," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"The company continues to divest non-core assets as it sharpens its focus, while deploying capital for growth projects in a disciplined manner. There is no finer recognition of this great achievement than from that of your peers," he added.

Previous winners of ICIS CEO awards include Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser (2020), LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel (2019, 2018), former BASF CEO Kurt Bock (2017), INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe (2016), former Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris (2015), former LyondellBasell CEO Jim Gallogly (2014) and former PPG CEO Charles Bunch (2013).

