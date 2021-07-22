Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.07.2021
Bahnbrechend! – Neue Behandlungsmethode und eine "tickende Zeitbombe"
WKN: A1KAQD ISIN: GG00B79WC100  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.07.2021 | 12:13
SWEF: Holdings in Company

DJ SWEF: Holdings in Company 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Holdings in Company 
22-Jul-2021 / 10:40 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GG00B79WC100 
Issuer Name 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
Non-UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
FIL Limited 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Hamilton 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
Bermuda 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
20-Jul-2021 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
21-Jul-2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.18%         0.00%              5.18%     21,219,512 
or reached 
Position of previous      4.99%         0.00%              4.99% 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GG00B79WC100       0            21,219,512        0.00%        5.18% 
Sub Total 8.A       21,219,512                    5.18%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled    equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
FIL Limited  FIL Limited   0.01%           0.00%                0.01% 
       FIL Asia 
FIL Limited  Holdings Pte   0.01%           0.00%                0.01% 
       Limited 
       FIL Investment 
FIL Limited  Management (Hong 0.01%           0.00%                0.01% 
       Kong) Limited 
FIL Limited  FIL Limited   5.17%           0.00%                5.17% 
FIL Limited  FIL Holdings   5.17%           0.00%                5.17% 
       (UK) Limited 
FIL Limited  FIL Investments 5.17%           0.00%                5.17% 
       International

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Jul-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 118194 
EQS News ID:  1220904 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220904&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2021 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
