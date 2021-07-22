Mobile Games Leader Tripledot Studios Accelerates Global Expansion With New Barcelona Office

Former Facebook executive Eran Herzberg tapped to lead new development and talent hub for the company

BARCELONA, Spain and LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripledot Studios , a leading mobile games company, today announced it has established a new office in Barcelona led by former Facebook and Google executive Eran Herzberg. As General Manager, Eran will oversee all Barcelona-based operations, including building a data-driven team at this new location. The Barcelona office will serve as a development hub for Tripledot Studios as the company continues to establish itself as the leading creator of mobile games.

"Barcelona is hands-down one of the richest mobile gaming talent pools in the world," said Lior Shiff, CEO, Tripledot Studios. "From a strategic standpoint it just made sense that, as one of the fastest growing mobile gaming companies in the world, we should have a strong base in one of the best cities in the space. And what better person to lead the new office than Eran. His extensive experience leading product teams will undoubtedly help boost our presence in the region."

An experienced engineer, product manager and team leader, Herzberg brings deep expertise in adtech and machine learning to his new role at Tripledot Studios. From writing code to defining business strategy, Herzberg has led teams and delivered results in three languages across multiple companies, including Facebook and Google.

"Barcelona is one of the most creative and innovative cities, and one of Europe's leading hubs in mobile gaming," said Herzberg. "The city's thriving ecosystem for gaming companies and talent makes it the perfect place for Tripledot to set up shop and continue to build its business. I am excited to build a world-class team and take the company's European business to the next level-sky's the limit."

This announcement comes on the heels of a momentous year for Tripledot Studios. In the last 12 months, the company has raised $78 million in funding from leading investors Eldridge, Access Industries and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company has also expanded the leadership team with key executive hires , including Voodoo Games and Playtika veteran Ido Naim as VP of Liveops, and leading investor and cybersecurity expert Zohar Rozenberg as Head of Operations.