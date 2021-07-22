Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

LOS ANGELES -- This Startup is Helping Cancer Patients Heal from Trauma Source: Audacious Mind

ATLANTA -- Apto Solutions Champions a New Era of ITAD Transparency with Release of its 2020 Circularity Report Source: Apto Solutions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Popular Formalizes Its ESG Priorities and Furthers Sustainable Investment Source: Popular, Inc.

HOUSTON -- Calpine and GE Renewable Energy Complete Santa Ana Storage Project in Southern California Source: Calpine Corporation

JENBACH, Austria -- INNIO Jenbacher Gas Engines Ready for Hydrogen Source: INNIO

LOS ANGELES -- WWP Beauty Stands at the Forefront of Sustainability Through Strategic New Partnerships, Leadership and Innovation Source: WWP Beauty

ZURICH -- RepRisk Partners With B3 S.A. to Provide ESG Risk Data for B3 Corporate Sustainability Index Source: RepRisk

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia Develops Proprietary Copper Printing Technology Source: Sintavia, LLC

TORONTO -- Barbados Eden Lodge Nursery School Selects Facedrive's TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Students Source: Facedrive Inc.

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report Source: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- MARTINI Asti Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Sustainability Milestone Source: Bacardi Limited

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oklo and Compass Secure 20-Year Commercial Partnership to Launch Advanced Fission-Powered Bitcoin Mining Source: Oklo Inc.

CHICAGO -- Hyatt Launches 'World of Care' with New Commitments to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Responsible Business Practices Source: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oklo Announces Public Report Submittals Detailing Innovative Foundational Methods for Licensing Advanced Fission Technologies Source: Oklo Inc.

HOUSTON -- Milestone Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report, Highlights Net Negative Solution Source: Milestone Environmental Services, LLC

AUSTIN, Texas -- NI, Thinkery and Boys Girls Clubs of the Austin Area to Launch Engineering Program for Underserved Austin Youth Source: NI

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- Locally Led Bridgewater Bank Raises Minimum Wage to $20 Per Hour Source: Bridgewater Bank

IRVINE, Calif. -- Pacific Premier Bank Receives Corporate Responsibility Award From the 2021 ACG Awards Source: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

PARIS -- The Responsible Mica Initiative Tilkal Launching First Multi-Stakeholder Blockchain-based Solution to Improve Traceability Across Mica Supply Chains Source: Responsible Mica Initiative

MINNEAPOLIS SNELLVILLE, Ga. -- Elan Announces Corporate Partnership With African-American Credit Union Coalition Source: Elan Financial Services

NEW YORK -- Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI Net-Zero Tracker Reveals Source: MSCI

DALLAS -- Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator Joined Generation Equality Forum for Gender-Responsive Procurement Panel Commits to Action Coalitions Source: Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator

NEW YORK -- Index Industry Association Survey Finds Better Corporate Data Needed for Asset Managers to Offer Better ESG Investment Products Source: Index Industry Association

HERNDON, Va. -- NWFCU Foundation Awards $105,000 in Scholarships Source: Northwest Federal Credit Union

NEW YORK -- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes Second Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

CHICAGO -- Alliant Credit Union Launches Digital Inclusion Initiative Source: Alliant Credit Union

CHICAGO -- Cushman Wakefield Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Cushman Wakefield

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint Source: Alcoa

TORONTO -- TO Live Selects Facedrive's TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Staff Members Source: Facedrive Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Baxter Launches New 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment to Advance Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities Source: Baxter International Inc.

