Bidgely's drive to accelerate a clean energy future gained momentum in the first half of 2021 through the continued deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to new global customers. Worldwide adoption of Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform solutions expanded with the addition of seven new global utilities and energy retailers, including Ireland's largest energy provider Electric Ireland. These new progressive utilities and energy retailers join the ranks of nearly 40 Bidgely customers like Duke Energy, Southern California Gas (SoCalGas), TEPCO, and NV Energy. Bidgely also partnered with Salesforce to integrate its energy analytics into existing workflows in order to streamline and enrich utility operations in the first half of the year.

"Bidgely's patented, AI-powered technology is advancing the energy industry's digital transformation in ways that were not possible before. Our goal to support the growing needs of utilities, while exceeding their customers' expectations, fuels our continuous innovation capitalizing on the unlimited potential of customer data," said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely.

Industry Recognition and Leadership

Bidgely's success in bringing sophisticated AI strategies to the energy market was repeatedly recognized by industry analysts throughout the first half of the year. Guidehouse Insight's Leaderboard for Home Energy Management Providers ranked Bidgely in the "Leader" category for its superior strategy and execution in transforming consumer data into household insights. Bidgely also made a strong debut on Guidehouse Insight's Leaderboard for Smart Meter Analytics for delivering predictive analytics solutions that enable utilities to more effectively analyze and manage the electric grid.

A new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Customer Engagement Solutions for Utilities 2021 Vendor Assessment recognized Bidgely's strength in delivering highly-personalized engagement tools, recently naming the company as one of only three providers in the "Leader" category.

Bidgely also partnered with the Wall Street Journal on a thought leadership series exploring strategies for achieving a clean energy future. This included the growing adoption of AI-powered data analytics by leading utilities such as Ameren, Duke Energy, Duquesne Light Company and Hydro Ottawa, as well as perspectives from Salesforce, J.D. Power and Portland General Electric on the power of digital transformation. The series culminated in a look at the collective action of utilities underway to empower carbon footprint reductions en masse.

Innovation and Product Advancements

In addition to introducing new solutions that increase energy savings among low-to-medium income (LMI) customers and promote efficiency through AI-powered Smart Alerts, Bidgely has invested in a series of Innovation Charters for aligning solutions with evolving market needs. These Innovation Charters encompass three key categories:

Enterprise Analytics : Enabling customer data utilization in a fully self-serve and flexible manner across multiple utility groups, leveraging Analytics Workbench as a "single source of truth" for demand side management, marketing, grid planning, load research and more.

: Enabling customer data utilization in a fully self-serve and flexible manner across multiple utility groups, leveraging Analytics Workbench as a "single source of truth" for demand side management, marketing, grid planning, load research and more. Electric Vehicles (EV) : Providing an end-to-end EV solution for utilities to not only identify customers with EVs and personalize load shifting incentives but also manage EVs in relation to the overall grid.

: Providing an end-to-end EV solution for utilities to not only identify customers with EVs and personalize load shifting incentives but also manage EVs in relation to the overall grid. Decarbonization: Innovating strategies to guide all customers to a better understanding of their individual impact on the environment while supporting utility commitments to achieving net-zero emissions goals.

"In relation to the company size, Bidgely invests more in R&D efforts than most in the entire industry. This highlights the company's innovative culture and drive to create holistic, end-to-end solutions for utilities in a dynamically unfolding energy landscape," said Bidgely Director of Innovation Maria Kretzing.

Bidgely Engage Virtual 2021: FutureReady

In Bidgely's commitment to furthering industry dialogue around how utilities can leverage customer-centric AI to better achieve their goals, Bidgely is once again hosting its premier energy AI event Engage Virtual. This year's conference focuses on how leading utilities are taking an analytics-driven approach to balancing immediate business outcomes (CX, DSM, etc.) alongside larger goals, such as net-zero targets, customer relationships and modernization. Join us virtually on October 5-8, 2021 for three short days of high impact sessions, followed by a day of hands-on demos illustrating AI in action. Hear from utility executives and industry leaders from Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, Pepco, APS, ConEdison, PSEG-LI, SECC, Guidehouse Insights and more. Register at: bidgely.com/engage.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

