Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") announced today that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol OTCQB: RMIOF. Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes in US currency on www.otcmarkets.com. The new listing makes the shares DTC eligible to facilitate trading, settlement and clearance in the United States.

Sale of 80% Interest in Five Claim Blocks in Thunder Bay

Further to the Company's press release dated June 10, 2021, the Company has closed the sale of an 80% interest in 87 cell claims covering 1869.5 hectares or 4619.7 acres in five historic silver prospects to Honey Badger Silver Inc. ("Badger") in exchange for 1,103,506 Badger common shares valued at $150,000.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company actively engaged in precious and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, silver and copper. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold-copper property in northwestern Ontario, 55 km NW of Newmonts' Musselwhite gold mine and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include two former producers, the La Corne molybdenum mine property, Quebec and a former high-grade gold producer, the Scossa mine property in Nevada, USA. The Company also retains a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario. For more information, visit the Company's website www.romios.com.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com.

John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, (tel) 613-410-7877 or (email) john.biczok@gmail.com.

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.

