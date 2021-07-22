Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of premium cannabis products and services and holder of licenses under the Cannabis Act through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms") and ABcann Medicinals Inc., today announced the launch of Canna Farms Brick Hash, a premium, all natural, solventless concentrate that can be consumed by inhalation or as an edible. Hashish, or hash is made by extracting the resin from cannabis plants and pressing it into a solid form.

Canna Farms Brick Hash is created using modern techniques and solvent-free extraction at the Company's Hope facility. The unique process begins with blended kief input from the highest quality dried cannabis. The brick hash is pressed and slow cooked, under pressure, wrapped in parchment and cured to perfection for 30 days for a richer, smoother flavour.

"Our team has worked hard to perfect our process, and we're very proud to bring to market another premium craft medical product catered to clients needing higher potency dosing," commented Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms' Co-Founder and VIVO's Chief Executive Officer.

The Company also launched Canna Farms Pink Kush dried flower in a large 28 gram format.

"With well-known genetics from the legacy market, our Pink Kush has always been a top-performing cultivar strain for Canna Farms," said Ray Laflamme. "According to nearly 1,000 Strainprint app users' electronic patient-reported outcome data, Pink Kush has helped with various symptoms including nausea, migraines, insomnia and PTSD flashbacks. This larger format will be more convenient for our loyal clients."





Canna Farms Brick Hash and Large Format Pink Kush Flower

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3063/90929_13eb8b4064354abb_002full.jpg

Rooted in excellence, Canna Farms has been a pioneer in the medical market since 2014. Its leading e-commerce medical marketplace provides a broad selection of medical cannabis products and accessories in one convenient place for clients.

Both newly launched products are available to order now through the Canna Farms e-commerce medical marketplace for Canadian medical clients. Clients requiring support with registration or placing orders can contact VIVO's Customer Care Team at 1 (855) 882-0988 or care@vivocannabis.com.

Canna Farms Brick Hash is also available for recreational use in retail stores in Quebec, and is coming soon to Ontario retailers. Canna Farms Pink Kush 28 gr is currently available for recreational use in PEI, and is coming soon to British Columbia retailers.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of premium brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 150,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com.

