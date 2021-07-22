Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 22
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 21 July 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 1,119.63p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 1,132.05p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 1,116.13p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 1,128.55p per ordinary share
22 July 2021
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de