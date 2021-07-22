LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard integrated into "Order Pens" enable on-demand postal services to thousands of Swiss citizens

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with the Swiss Post, the national postal service of Switzerland, resulting in the successful deployment of Swiss Post "Order Pens" leveraging Semtech's LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard, to provide universal postal service to Swiss citizens and businesses. Through integrating LoRa, the Swiss Post optimized its postal service ordering process throughout the country to better serve its community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005281/en/

LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard integrated into "Order Pens" enable on-demand postal services to thousands of Swiss citizens (Graphic: Business Wire)

"As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to revolutionize the day-to-day lives of consumers globally, the Order Pen showcases the full potential of this IoT technology, the LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard, can have a huge impact in improving services in the community," said Thomas Koch, head of IoT, Swiss Post. "The Order Pens were easy to deploy and effectively shaped the lives of Swiss citizens and businesses for the better."

As the competitive landscape for delivery companies has grown, customer expectations for services have evolved for faster delivery times, lower prices and exceptional service quality. In response, the Swiss Post with the support of its Swiss-based technology partner Miromico, implemented a four-year "simple yet systematic" business strategy to address this customer centric on-demand paradigm and released Order Pens to remote villages in Switzerland with no access to a post office. Additionally, to provide a connection to each reader, the Swiss Post opted to collaborate with Swisscom and Actility to use Switzerland's only nationwide LoRaWAN network, called the Low Power Network (LPN), covering 97% of the Swiss population.

In a span of four years, the deployment of the Order Pens utilizing LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard ultimately benefited Swiss citizens and businesses. Direct results of the solution included:

On-demand ordering of postal services such as pickup of a parcel or registered letter

Easier accessibility for postal services for those without a smartphone or computer due to the easy-to-use Order Pen

Up to 10 years of battery power operation

No need for a SIM card, as the readers operate on Swisscom's low power network in Switzerland utilizing the LoRaWAN standard

User-friendly web application providing instant listings of each order and the ability to manage devices used, departments, access rights, supplier relationships, order quantities, and delivery times

Analyst firm ABI Research estimates that total non-cellular low power wide area (LPWA) network connections in 2026 are expected to reach 1.3 billion with LoRa forecasted to comprise more than half of all non-cellular LPWA connections. LoRaWAN has emerged as the leading standard for the broadest range of outdoor and indoor connected applications. Devices integrated with LoRa and the LoRaWAN standard are differentiated by an open ecosystem, strong security specifications, bi-directional communication, optimization for mobility, and scalability for capacity.

"This collaboration with the Swiss Post to provide universal postal service to all Swiss citizens and businesses is a reflection of the unmatched value that LoRa devices can provide to make the world a smarter planet," said Roelof Koopmans, senior director of strategic alliances solution partners at Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The strong results from the Swiss Post Order Pens make Semtech's LoRa devices the de facto wireless platform of IoT."

The "The Digital Transformation of Switzerland's Postal Service with LoRa Devices and the LoRaWAN Protocol" white paper is now available for download here.

About Semtech's LoRa Platform

Semtech's LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech's LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

About Swiss Post

Swiss Post is committed to progress, development and digitization. We do our utmost to make everyday life even easier for our customers in the future. Be it in the communication, logistics, retail, financial or passenger transport market, Swiss Post offers private and business customers high quality products and services. By developing innovative dialogue, document and e-business solutions, we connect the physical and digital worlds. In terms of modern technologies, we are one of the world's leading postal companies. Our commitment to sustainability is embedded into everyday corporate culture at Swiss Post. We operate according to a clear set of principles and take our social, environmental and economic responsibilities seriously. Find out more about Swiss Post and our services on our homepage www.swisspost.ch.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "expected to," "designed to" or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005281/en/

Contacts:

Linh Dinh

Semtech Corporation

(408) 510-2704

ldinh@semtech.com