Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com), issues a sector snapshot on the global role of hydrogen in a net-zero carbon future, featuring Hydrogen Tech stock dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ), a company with seventeen plus years of R&D, scientific knowledge and design advancements within hydrogen generation.

Hydrogen tech is gaining momentum globally. Just recently, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $52.5 million to fund 31 projects to advance next-generation clean hydrogen technologies and support the DOE's recently announced Hydrogen Energy Earthshot initiative, to reduce the cost and accelerate breakthroughs in the clean hydrogen sector. Clean hydrogen is a form of renewable energy that-if made cheaper and easier to produce-can have a major role in supporting President Biden's commitment to tackling the climate crisis.

"Part of our path to a net-zero carbon future means investing in innovation to make clean energy sources like hydrogen more affordable and widely adopted so we can reach our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. "These projects will put us one step closer to unlocking the scientific advancements needed to create a strong domestic supply chain and good-paying jobs in the emerging clean hydrogen industry."

It was also recently reported that Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco is stepping up efforts to promote initiatives in hydrogen technology, along with investments to reduce carbon emissions, after a harrowing investor smackdown for Big Oil.

Canadian-based dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ) has been betting on a hydrogen future for over seventeen years. Their patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency.

In a recent interview, Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT said, "I've always believed in the hydrogens future. This is something that's so readily available, always has been and always will be. If we are ever to achieve, or help the government achieve, their zero-emissions goals, I don't know of a better way, whether with fuel cells, or hydrogen combustion engines, but the future is certainly much brighter."

Building on their existing expertise in the hydrogen sector, dynaCERT recently announced the appointment of Mr. Stephen Kukucha to its Board of Directors.

From the news: "Stephen adds numerous and significant new strengths to dynaCERT's dedicated team in many aspects of our Carbon Emission Reduction Technology ("HydraGEN Technology")."

From the news: Stephen has served on numerous industry boards throughout his career in Clean Technology and the New Hydrogen Economy. In Canada, he served as Vice-Chair, Fuel Cells Canada and Chair, Canadian Transportation Fuel Cell Alliance. Stephen is also a Board Member of Sustainable Development Technology Canada, SDTC, which is funded by the Canadian Federal government and invests in Clean Technology in Canada.

From the news: As well, Stephen led the External Affairs Group at Ballard Power Systems and co-founded both a renewable power company and two strategic advisory firms.

Kukucha stated, "The advanced technology of dynaCERT presents a significant opportunity for substantial, near term benefits for both adopters and the environment. I look forward to introducing dynaCERT's innovative HydraGEN Technology solutions and products to leaders in the Logistics, Transportation, Trucking, Rail and Marine Industries. dynaCERT's technology, software and product solutions can be difference makers as both leading companies and governments work to find solutions to a net-zero economy."

Seeing the future, one of the Canadian pioneers in the industry, Ballard Power Systems, recently announced a rebranding to reflect the next phase of the company's journey as a global provider of zero-emission fuel cell technology. The hydrogen and fuel cell industry has reached an important inflection point with scaled commercialization expected over the next decade. With a leading position in the fuel cell industry, Ballard is forecasting significant growth and development through 2030.

From the news: "Since the company's founding in 1979, Ballard has been dedicated to zero-emission energy," said Randy MacEwen, President and Chief Executive Officer. "And, now the global transition to clean energy is clearly underway. With over 30 countries having announced hydrogen strategies, there is a strong commitment globally that hydrogen will play a critical role in the decarbonization of energy, mobility and industry. We are particularly excited with the expected volume adoption of hydrogen fuel cells to decarbonize hard-to-abate mobility sectors, including bus, truck, train and marine applications. As we enter a new era with a growing opportunity set and investment, it is timely for a brand refresh."

In alignment with Plug Power's future clean energy goals, news was released in mid-July stating: "Apex Clean Energy, one of the nation's largest independent clean energy companies, and Plug Power, a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, announced a 345 MW wind power purchase agreement (PPA) and a development services agreement for a green hydrogen production facility."

From the news: The power purchased through the PPA will directly supply a new hydrogen production plant with 100% renewable power. The hydrogen plant, which is being co-developed by Apex and Plug Power, will be the first and largest wind-supplied hydrogen project in the United States and the largest onshore wind-powered project across the globe. Once operational, the plant is anticipated to produce over 30 metric tons per day of clean liquid hydrogen, enough to fuel the equivalent of over 2,000 light commercial vehicles or over 1,000 heavy duty class 8 trucks.

Big oil sees the future must include hydrogen as part of their new strategy. Royal Dutch Shell plc recently reported: "Shell's first hydrogen refuelling point for buses became operational at Qbuzz bus depot Peizerweg in the province of Groningen in the Netherlands. Shell was appointed by Public Transport Agency OV- bureau Groningen Drenthe to build the subsidy-free hydrogen refuelling point and Shell will also supplies the hydrogen. The hydrogen refuelling point can serve up to 20 Qbuzz hydrogen buses."

From the news: Hydrogen can play a major role in decarbonizing transport and this is a pioneering project at a stage where the hydrogen market and infrastructure are still in their infancy. Shell uses green 'certified' hydrogen at the station, until we are able to produce green hydrogen ourselves in the vicinity of the station.

Europe is betting big on hydrogen tech according to Euronews.com. "Clean hydrogen will be indispensable in helping decarbonise sectors such as industry, heavy-duty transport, and seasonal storage, according to a report by Hydrogen4EU, a research partnership made up of international organisations and energy giants."

dynaCERT (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ) says its Board of Directors is fully committed to maintaining a Canadian leadership role in the new Hydrogen Economy while collaborating meaningfully with other top-ranked industry leaders. Looking at the global headlines and the strong commitment to a hydrogen future, many potential collaborations are on the horizon.

