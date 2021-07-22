Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (the "Company" or "Jetlines") is pleased to announce the following appointments to its senior leadership team.

Duncan Bureau joins the organization as Chief Commercial Officer. Duncan is a co-founder of the LorEau Group based in Abu Dhabi and joined Jetlines as of July 01, 2021. He will be tasked with building the various commercial platforms and distribution network for the company. In his most recent role, Duncan was Senior Vice President Sales & Distribution at Etihad. Prior to Etihad, Duncan served as Vice President Sales & Distribution for Westjet Airlines, Senior Vice President Sales & Distribution for Malaysia Airlines, Global Vice President Sales & Distribution for Air Canada, and President of Air Canada Rouge.

Anup Anand joins the Jetlines management team as Director of Cabin Safety and In-Flight. Most recently, as Managing Director In-Flight Service at Air Canada, Anup was responsible for more than 8500 cabin crew. Anup brings more than 27 years of aviation leadership experience.

"As we build out the Jetlines organization, I am excited by the prospect of having such high caliber professionals join our company. Their extensive experience and industry knowledge will be instrumental in building out our go to market strategy and creating our low-cost airline model." says Eddy Doyle, CEO of Jetlines. "Canadians can look forward to new alternatives for vacation flights as we look at initially serving South Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexican markets," added Doyle.

