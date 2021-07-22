- Inseego Wavemaker PRO 5G S2000e provides unparalleled speed and versatility -

Built to deliver sustained, multi-gigabit per second data throughput

Dual SIMs for flexibility, reliability and business continuity

Cloud-based remote management and real-time security

Deployment versatility for demanding environments

Designed and developed in the U.S.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG), a leader in 5G device-to-cloud solutions, today introduced its Wavemaker PRO 2000e industrial gateway. Combining high-performance 5G with the most advanced 4G LTE capabilities, this solution delivers best-in-class throughput and reliability for industrial IoT and enterprise networks.

"We designed the S2000e to provide the best possible 5G connection for any routing system or endpoint, with maximum speed, reliability and security," said Inseego President Ashish Sharma. "It brings multi-gigabit performance to both on-premise and remote installations for industrial IoT networks, private networks, SD-WANs and other business networks."

With enterprise-grade hardware features, cloud-based remote device management and advanced security capabilities, the S2000e is designed to ensure 24/7 business continuity and safeguard critical connections.

"The intersection of mobile, cloud and edge compute technology is driving a new era in 5G LAN innovation," said Ozer Dondurmacioglu, VP of Marketing at Celona. "With its new S2000e gateway that supports advances such as concurrent 4G/5G carrier aggregation, Inseego is leading this charge delivering the high-performance connectivity, resilience and versatility that have become non-negotiable for enterprises actively building their own private cellular networks."

In addition to supporting fixed installations, the S2000e is ideal for mobile installations, providing 5G/LTE and GPS for vehicular area networks. One great example is Shoreline Sightseeing, which operates the largest fleet of water taxis and tour boats in Chicago.

"The results we've seen on our vessels with the Wavemaker PRO S2000e have been outstanding," said Ken Wagner, IT Manager for Shoreline Sightseeing. "We're using these 5G gateways to provide WAN backhaul (cellular to ethernet) for the network routing systems on our boats, which connect our onboard POS systems and live streaming video feeds, and allow us to remotely retrieve video data from onboard DVRs. The speed and reliability we're seeing from the S2000e is far better than any of the products we've used in the past."

Continuous, multi-gigabit 5G connectivity

The S2000e is the only commercially available 5G industrial gateway with simultaneous 4x4 MIMO LTE and 5G connectivity, enabling faster throughput* and better coverage at all times, even when falling back to LTE.

It also provides a higher thermal threshold than other gateways. Advanced thermal management enables the S2000e to provide multi-gigabit 5G data rates continuously, without throttling the available sub-6 bandwidth or falling back to LTE due to internal temperatures. This is especially important for industrial environments with extreme temperatures, including installations where the S2000e is in a factory environment or inside an enclosure or cabinet.

The S2000e is available now and supports sub-6 GHz 5G and LTE (Cat 22). In addition, mmWave units are available for proof-of-concept for indoor mmWave use cases.

Downtime prevention

Mission-critical and business-critical networks can't afford a minute of downtime. The S2000e features dual SIMs for both primary and backup connectivity with auto-switching for instantaneous failover. Active keepalive also monitors the WAN connection to ensure the device is always ready to pass traffic.

Maximum deployment flexibility

With 6 antenna ports and multiple antenna accessories, the S2000e can provide a strong signal almost anywhere. Users can attach dipole antennas for in-building coverage or pipe antennas outside of a building or enclosure for an even better signal. The 6 cellular antennas also allow the device to dedicate four ports to 4x4 MIMO and the other ports to 5G, making it the only device on the market capable of doing so.

It connects to any routing system or remote endpoint through its 5 Gb ethernet port or its 2.7 Gb USB-C port using DHCP (router mode or IPPT modem mode).

Support for PoE PD means the S2000e can be powered by another PoE device (routing system or PoE injector) so you can locate it almost anywhere.

A variety of mounting brackets enable installation on a desk, wall, pole, DIN rail or strut framing.

The Inseego mobile app also simplifies self-installation, from identifying the best location to setup, startup and more.

Device-to-cloud software for remote management and advanced security

The Wavemaker PRO 5G S2000e supports Inseego Connect device management for remote configuration, visibility and control of all deployed devices through a single console, helping to avoid data overage charges, ensure device health and more.

In addition to many built-in security features, Inseego Secure cloud-based software (available in Q3) provides active threat detection and alerts of any device-related anomalies.

Wavemaker PRO software offers quarterly feature enhancements and security updates over FOTA** to future-proof the S2000e, increasing its lifetime value.

Purpose-built for the most demanding applications

The S2000e is ideal for industrial and enterprise use cases such as:

Manufacturing Equipment Supports real-time monitoring and control systems in factories and other facilities, with high throughput, low latency and fewer wiring hassles.

Supports real-time monitoring and control systems in factories and other facilities, with high throughput, low latency and fewer wiring hassles. Energy Utility Enclosures Ideal for remote installations where wireline won't work, including remote pump stations, meter readers, and more. High security and reliability for critical infrastructure.

Ideal for remote installations where wireline won't work, including remote pump stations, meter readers, and more. High security and reliability for critical infrastructure. Remote Surveillance Enclosures Supports multiple 4K video streams and provides the ability to leverage less congested parts of the network.

Supports multiple 4K video streams and provides the ability to leverage less congested parts of the network. State Local Government WAN Connection A great alternative to wireline for large offices and remote sites, the S2000e provides high-throughput backhaul for routing systems and access points.

A great alternative to wireline for large offices and remote sites, the S2000e provides high-throughput backhaul for routing systems and access points. Education WAN Connection Transmit live video streams from one teacher to multiple classrooms or distance learning locations using the S2000e for backhaul to the cellular network.

"The nexus of 5G and industrial IoT will change the way critical assets and infrastructure are managed, controlled and secured," said Dan Shey, Managing Director and Vice President at ABI Research. "A go-anywhere enterprise-grade 5G gateway that can deliver continuous high throughput will be a must-have for many of these deployments."

Trusted and secure

Designed and developed in the U.S., Inseego solutions are trusted by leading mobile operators, government agencies and enterprise customers worldwide.

Availability

The Wavemaker PRO 5G industrial gateway S2000e is now commercially available from Inseego.

The S2000e is certified for use on North American (FCC/PTCRB) and European (CE) private networks, and leading carrier networks in the U.S. (including Verizon and T-Mobile), and is available for general carrier approval in EU/UK (GCF) and AU/NZ (RCM/RSM).

To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions go to inseego.com. For press and analyst inquiries, please email press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com Putting5GtoWork

*Actual speeds experienced are dependent on carrier network and coverage.

**FOTA opt-out is available.

©2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks, and the Inseego Wavemaker and Inseego Connect names are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

