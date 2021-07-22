Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics announces positive Phase 2 results for eprenetapopt

STOCKHOLM SWEDEN - July 22, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics has reported positive results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating its drug candidate eprenetapopt with azacitidine for post-transplant maintenance therapy in patients with TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The relapse free survival at 1-year post-transplant was 58% and overall survival was 79%.



In 33 patients enrolled in the trial, the relapse free survival (RFS) at 1-year post-transplant was 58% and the median RFS was 12.1 months. The overall survival (OS) at 1-year post-transplant was 79%, with a median OS of 19.3 months. The post-transplant regimen of eprenetapopt and azacitidine was well tolerated among patients in the clinical trial.

Prior clinical trials evaluating post-transplant outcomes in TP53 mutant MDS and AML patients have reported a 1-year post-transplant RFS of ~30% and a median OS of ~5-8 months.

"The exciting Phase 2 study results underpins the potential for post-transplant maintenance therapy with Aprea Therapeutics' drug candidate eprenetapopt and azacitidine in these very difficult-to-treat MDS and AML patients," comments Karolinska Development's CEO Viktor Drvota.

Aprea Therapeutics plans to discuss the data from this Phase 2 clinical trial with the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) in the second half of 2021 and expects to present data at a future scientific or medical conference.

