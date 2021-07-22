Investment Will Support MC2 Technologies' Further Growth and International Expansion

Seabury Securities Aviation Defense Team has announced today that led by Nicolas Dellachiesa it acted as an exclusive advisor to France-based private equity fund Andera Partners and public investment bank Bpifrance in the acquisition of MC2 Technologies, an expert in microwave frequencies and nanotechnologies used mainly in the defense, security, and telecommunications sectors.

Andera Partners and Bpifrance will support MC2 Technologies in its growth and international expansion, with the aim of strengthening the company's reputation in its various markets, particularly in the field of anti-drone systems for which the company provides customized radio frequency ("RF") devices such as communication jammers, detection radars, and counter-IED.

"We would like to thank the Andera Partners and Bpifrance teams for entrusting Seabury Securities Aerospace Defense London Team with an advisory role in support of this transformational transaction," commented Nicolas Dellachiesa, Director of Seabury Securities Aviation, Aerospace Defense M&A Advisory. "We congratulate the MC2 Technologies team on this new important step in advancing their development and market expansion."

For details on the transaction, visit www.seaburycapital.com/mc2-technologies.

ABOUT SEABURY SECURITIES

Seabury Securities LLC is the wholly-owned investment banking arm of Seabury Capital Group LLC ("Seabury Capital") which operates a number of specialty finance, investment banking, technology, and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace defense, and financial services technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury Capital has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Seabury Capital ended the year 2019 with over $1 billion in assets and intends to leverage those resources to launch one or more specialized investment funds in aviation, travel, and technology in 2020, under a newly incorporated investment fund manager, Seabury Capital Management LLC.

Within the last few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA, NFA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested.

Seabury Capital has operations in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Chicago, Cordoba, Dallas, Dublin, Durban, Edison (NJ), Guernsey, Hong Kong, Houston, Jersey City, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Minneapolis, Mumbai, Nairobi, Ottawa, Seoul, Shannon, Singapore, Summit (NJ), Stamford (CT), and Tokyo. Reference Seabury Securities at www.seaburycapital.com/seabury-securities.

