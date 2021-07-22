Various Eateries (VE) continues to deliver on its Q320 IPO aspirations with 'extremely strong' trading since reopening in April and confirmation of prime site expansion on advantageous terms. In particular, its main brand Coppa Club grew like-for-like sales by 28% on 2019 in its first five weeks of indoor and outdoor dining from 17 May (UK restaurant market like-for-like sales up 8% in June, per Coffer CGA Business Tracker). Similarly, in the half to March 2021, business was encouraging when allowed to trade, ie October saw 10% higher like-for-like sales at Coppa Clubs outside London. A current opening in Clifton with Putney to follow exemplifies VE's active growth strategy, facilitated by healthy liquidity (net cash at June 2021).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...