Aqara, a provider for smart home products, announced the launch of the TVOC Air Quality Monitor to the global market. This monitor detects the concentration and level of total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) in the air, as well as temperature and humidity, and can be bound with an Aqara hub* to enable smart home automations. The TVOC Air Quality Monitor is now available on the Aqara Amazon stores in the US and Canada, as well as via authorized Aqara distributors in Europe and Asia.

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are a large and diverse group of compounds that volatilize into the air at room temperature. Inside resident homes, VOCs are mostly harmful, carcinogenic air pollutants that could come from everyday household staples, including sprays and aerosols such as air fresheners, cleaners and pesticides, glue, new furniture and carpets, construction materials, and even some electronic devices. Health effects of VOCs may include irritation of eye, nose and throat, headaches, loss of coordination, nausea, as well as damage to the liver, kidney and central nervous system**.

The Aqara TVOC Air Quality Monitor has 3 built-in sensors measuring the level of TVOC, temperature and humidity, and all sensors are developed with the advanced electrochemical and semiconductor technology solutions to ensure stability and accuracy. The monitor is also equipped with a dot-matrix E Ink screen, which is similar to paper and has a very high contrast. The power consumption of the monitor is so low that it has a battery life of over a year.

With the support of the Zigbee 3.0 protocol, the TVOC Monitor can work with other smart devices to help improve the safety and comfort of your home. It is also compatible with a wide range of smart home ecosystems and voice assistants, including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more***.

The TVOC Air Quality Monitor has been available on its Amazon US store and Canada store starting from July 22, 2021. To celebrate its launch, Aqara Amazon US now offers a 15% discount for the monitor with the promo code: TVOCPR2224, and the offering will be valid through July 24, 2021.

Moreover, the TVOC Monitor is also made available in Europe and Asia via authorized Aqara distributors. Please check with your regional distributor(s) for product availability.

* A compatible Zigbee 3.0 Aqara hub (including Hub M1S, Hub M2 and Camera Hub G2H) is required.

** According to Volatile Organic Compounds' Impact on Indoor Air Quality report from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

*** Due to API restrictions, not all data is accessible to each supported platform.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from a variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

